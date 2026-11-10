Warriors Get Positive Injury Updates on Brandon Williams and Will Richard

The Golden State Warriors have avoided worst-case scenarios with the injuries to Brandon Williams and Will Richard.

An MRI revealed that Williams has a minor hamstring injury. He will be re-evaluated in a week. A more significant hamstring injury could have kept him out for several weeks.

Richard is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game with his left thumb UCL tear, which suggests he will be trying to play through the injury. It initially wasn't clear if he would be able to play through it, but apparently it's not as bad as it could have been.

Gary Payton II has already been ruled out for Wednesday's Rockets game, which means Richard would likely get a decent-sized role if he can go.