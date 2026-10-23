Warriors-Grizzlies Injury Report Has Updates on Podz, Bassey, Coward, Stewart

Brandin Podziemski's status for the Golden State Warriors' home opener is still up in the air.

The 23-year-old starting shooting guard is listed as questionable with lower back soreness for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Podz missed Golden State's season-opening loss to the Lakers on Wednesday, but Steve Kerr said before that game that he was "hopeful" Podz would play against the Grizzlies.

Charles Bassey is also listed as questionable with knee tendinitis after missing Wednesday's game.

For the Grizzlies, Cedric Coward is doubtful with a wrist sprain, while Isaiah Stewart is questionable with an ankle sprain.

Warriors Missed Podz and Bassey vs. Lakers

The Warriors got destroyed by the Lakers for a number of reasons, and it's unlikely that Podz or Bassey would have changed the result.

But they certainly could've helped make it a more competitive game, and not just because the Warriors had only 10 active players on standard contracts with Kristaps Porzingis, Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody out indefinitely.

De'Anthony Melton replaced Podz in the starting lineup and went scoreless in 21 minutes.

Walker Kessler went 12-of-12 from the field with 10 dunks against the Warriors. That stat line wasn't entirely indicative of poor center play—it was several teamwide breakdowns that started with poor point-of-attack defense—but Bassey would have at least provided a different look with his size and rim protection.

The Grizzlies don't have the on-ball talent of the Lakers. Ty Jerome scored 45 points in Memphis' season-opening win, but it's not like he's going to break down the defense like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves did.

With that said, the Grizz are coming off scoring 123 points against the Jazz. They are capable of punishing a team if they aren't connected on defense.

We'll find out a lot about the Warriors defense if they don't play substantially better against Memphis. Podz and Bassey being active would help them contain the Grizz.