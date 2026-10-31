Warriors' Injury Report Reveals 2 Starters Are Resting for Clippers Game

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for Sunday's game against the Clippers at Chase Center.

Curry is out with right knee injury management, while Green is out with lower back injury management.

Gui Santos is listed as probable (knee). Aside from Jimmy Butler (knee), Moses Moody (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (not with team), everyone else is off the injury report.

The Warriors (3-3) have won three in a row, while the Clippers (1-4) have lost four straight.

Brandon Williams Will Have Minutes Increase

Brandon Williams' first six games with the Warriors have been a mixed bag.

Statistically, it hasn't been great. He's shooting 32.7 percent from the field, and his 2.3-to-1.7 assist-to-turnover ratio leaves much to be desired.

Yet he has a plus-12.0 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass, which ranks third on the team (minimum 30 minutes played).

In the one game Curry missed this season, Williams had 20 points and five assists against the Suns. He also played a season-high 24 minutes.

Expect Williams to get similar run Sunday.

Bassey Will Have Bigger Opportunity

Charles Bassey won't directly replace all of Green's 28.6 minutes, but he figures to see a major minutes increase.

Bassey was solid against the Lakers on Friday, recording six points, four rebounds and one block in nine minutes.

He's yet to play more than 13 minutes in a game this season. He should beat that total easily while matching up with 7'1" center Brook Lopez and 6'8" big Isaiah Jackson.

Expect Bassey and Al Horford to see the vast majority of Golden State's center minutes.

Lendeborg Will Look to Bounce Back

Yaxel Lendeborg had the worst game of his NBA career against the Lakers on Friday.

He finished with six points, one rebound, zero assists, five turnovers and six fouls.

The NBA doesn't leave much time to dwell. Not only will he right back out there two days later, but he'll be expected to put up big offensive numbers with Curry resting.

Lendebog figures to spend time matching up against forwards Derrick Jones Jr. and Rui Hachimura. Jones is essentially a defensive specialist, while Hachimura is essentially an offensive specialist.

So Lendeborg's offensive plan shouldn't be rocket science: Attack Hachimura's defense relentlessly and be more selective when guarded by Jones.

Prior to Friday's clunker, Lendeborg had scored 83 points in his last three games.

The Warriors will need that type of performance to extend their winning streak to four.