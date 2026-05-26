Warriors' Interest in Simons, Sexton Could Be Bad News for Guard Prospect

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to a variety of 2026 draft prospects, including point guards and combo guards.

But after ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Warriors will target Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton with their mid-level exception, it seems one player often mocked to them with the 11th pick isn't likely to be the selection anymore.

That would be Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr.

Of course, Philon not being picked by the Warriors wouldn't be a disaster for him, but it could lead to him falling out of the lottery. The Thunder (picking 12th) and Hornets (14th) don't have a need for a backup point guard, while the Heat (13th) are a total wild card considering they could be trading several players and picks for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Simons/Sexton Would Make Philon Redundant

Both Simons and Sexton are combo guards who can shoot threes but also initiate the offense.

Philon projects to be similar to them, with the caveat that he might have more lead-guard skills after averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 assists as a sophomore for Alabama.

If the Warriors came into next season with Stephen Curry, Simons, Brandin Podziemski and Philon, it would be hard to get Philon many minutes. And that doesn't even account for the fact that LJ Cryer and Will Richard are capable of playing consistent bench minutes from the guard spots.

Between Sexton and Simons, Sexton is the better defender, but both are listed at just 6'3". Philon measured 6'2.5" at the combine.

The Warriors would have major defensive issues if they were giving rotation minutes to Curry, Philon and one of the Simons and Sexton.

Most Signs Point to Warriors Taking a Wing

In their exit interviews, both Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Steve Kerr mentioned the injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody when asked about the 2026 draft.

This was one of the reasons I surmised that they want to take a wing.

I concluded that they are targeting Brayden Burries (6'3.75"), Cameron Carr (6'4.5") or Yaxel Lendeborg (6'8.75").

Burries is only 1.25 inches taller than Philon, but he's stronger, more athletic and better defensively. In today's NBA, he's a wing.

The Warriors could get away with playing Curry, Sexton/Simons and Burries because Burries can guard 3s. And once the Warriors get Butler and/or Moody back, they could mix and match their lineups so that Burries isn't being asked to play small forward minutes anymore.

Lendeborg would have the least immediate fit questions. He'd play lots of minutes at the 3 and 4, essentially joining a rotation with Gui Santos and Draymond Green.

One could argue that the Warriors shouldn't even consider fit with their 2026 first-round pick. After all, they have long-term needs at every position.

With that said, if Philon is in the same tier as Burries, Carr and/or Lendeborg, then fit should be part of the equation.

On top of that, filling the wing need will be harder to do in free agency than filling the guard need.

Expect the Warriors to pass on Philon if he's still on the board.