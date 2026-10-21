Warriors-Lakers Game Statuses Revealed for Curry, Podz, Kessler, Carr

The Golden State Warriors will be without Brandin Podziemski for their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Podz played all 82 games last year, but he's listed as out on the injury report due to lower back soreness.

Even though Stephen Curry is listed as probable, which would normally mean there's a chance he doesn't play, Steve Kerr said Monday that the two-time MVP will play despite the ankle tweak he suffered on Sunday.

Kristaps Porzingis will not travel to Los Angeles due to a health issue, while Charles Bassey is questionable with knee tendinitis.

For the Lakers, Walker Kessler will play despite having a finger injury.

Collin Sexton is questionable with a soleus strain, while rookie Cameron Carr (oblique strain) and Adou Thiero (knee) are are out.

Warriors Will Have Hands Full with Doncic and Reaves

In their second-to-last preseason game, the Warriors gave up way too many easy drives to Austin Reaves.

That's concerning on its own, but it is even more concerning considering Luka Doncic didn't play in that game.

With both active, the Dubs will have their hands full.

Having De'Anthony Melton in the starting lineup for Podz will help the Dubs with their on-ball defense, but the bigger issue is defending screens.

In the preseason game on Oct. 13, the Lakers were successful attacking when Yaxel Lendeborg and Bassey had to defend in space, as I broke down here.

It must be noted that Draymond Green didn't play in that game. His ability to get the defense organized and make plays on the back line will help.

Lendeborg to Make Regular-Season Debut

Yaxel Lendeborg has had an excellent offseason, winning Summer League MVP before starring during preseason.

In five preseason games, Lendeborg averaged 15.6 points on 56.9 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three, 7.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 23.1 minutes per game.

Now it's time for the most important test.

The Lakers have a better defensive outlook than they did last year due to the addition of Kessler.

Lendeborg made good decisions playing against Kessler and the Lakers on Oct. 13, choosing when to go up strong, when to go with a finesse finish and when to pass.

There's no reason to expect Wednesday will be any different. It simply comes down to executing like he has been when the lights are brightest.