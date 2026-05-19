Warriors Mock Draft Post-Combine: Dubs Take Underrated Guard After Top 10 Shakeup

The NBA Draft Combine had several risers, and that could change who is available for the Golden State Warriors when they are on the clock with the 11th pick.

In my pre-combine mock draft, I had the Warriors selecting Yaxel Lendeborg.

In this mock, we consider who the Warriors would take if Lendeborg and Aday Mara get selected in the top 10.

Mock Draft for First 10 Picks

1. Wizards: SF AJ Dybantsa, BYU

2. Jazz: G Darryn Peterson, Kansas

3. Grizzlies: SF/PF Caleb Wilson, UNC

4. Bulls: PF/C Cam Boozer, Duke

5. Clippers: G Keaton Wagler, Illinois

6. Nets: C Aday Mara, Michigan

7. Kings: PG Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

8. Hawks: PG Kingston Flemings, Houston

9. Mavericks: PG Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

10. Bucks: PF Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

With Mara and Lendeborg off the board, Alabama's Labaron Philon Jr. and Arizona's Brayden Burries fall out of the top 10. Both are potential targets for Golden State.

Warriors' Pick at No. 11: G Brayden Burries, Arizona

This selection would likely come down to Burries, Philon, Baylor shooting guard Cameron Carr or New Zealand Breakers small forward Karim Lopez.

Philon is the best ball-handler of the four, but he's also shorter, skinnier and less athletic than Burries.

Carr is about an inch taller and more athletic than Burries, but he's not as good of a ball-handler or shooter.

Lopez has great positional size at 6'8.25", but he has the biggest developmental curve of any of the four.

Burries has the potential to contribute immediately, which is something the Warriors need. The only thing giving me pause is his height at 6'3.75". He won't help solve the team's positional size issues, whereas Lopez would, and Carr would be better off at 6'4.5".

But Burries is strong at 215 pounds, so he won't get bullied on the defensive end. In averaging 1.5 steals per game in his lone season at Arizona, he showed defensive awareness that should make him satisfactory on defense, and he could easily develop into a plus defender.

Put simply, it's not easy to find 20-year-olds who score efficiently (49.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT%), handle the ball well, rebound and defend.

I'd argue that Philon's advanced offensive game could make him just as valuable as Burries, but it feels like Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Steve Kerr are telling us they want an immediate contributor who has wing skills.

Burries has enough size to defend most 3s, and he played off the ball a lot in college, which should make him more prepared for Steve Kerr's read-and-react offensive schemes.

It's easy to envision Burries handling the ball so Stephen Curry can play off it on one possession and then playing off the ball and spotting up for a three off a Curry pass the next possession.

That all-around skill set should make him a top-10 pick. The Warriors would be elated if he fell to them.