Warriors Could Make Big Mistake with Their Plan B If LeBron Doesn't Come

The Golden State Warriors' plan if they miss on LeBron James might simply be to give Draymond Green a big contract.

ESPN's Anthony Slater said Thursday that Green would be expecting to get back most of the $27.7 million player option he declined during the 2026-27 season if the Warriors miss on James.

I get that Green has been one of the best players in franchise history, but he's not worth anything close to $27.7 million anymore.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. needs to avoid giving the 36-year-old a bad contract.

The Perfect Contract for Green

In my estimation, Green is worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $14 million per season.

If the Warriors gave him an assurance that he'd make more than the $27.7 million he gave up, then they have two choices.

They can give him a two-year deal in which he's overpaid in both seasons, or they can give him a three-year deal in which he's paid what he's worth, but that final year could backfire due to the fact he'd finish the 2028-29 campaign at 39 years old.

I believe the latter solution is the better one.

A three-year, $42 million contract would ensure that Green gets more total money than the $27.7 million he gave up and give the Warriors more cap flexibility over the next two seasons.

If Green's starting salary was just under $14 million, the Warriors could easily stay below the first apron in 2026-27.

That would allow them the ability to take back a bit more salary than they send out in a trade, and it would also make them eligible to sign Klay Thompson if he were bought out.

If the whole purpose of Green opting out was to give the Warriors options to get better, then it would make no sense to give him a big contract that puts them over the first apron and limits their trade and buyout options.

Warriors Must Consider How Yaxel Fits with Green Plan

Yaxel Lendeborg showed in summer league that he has the perimeter skills to do things that NBA wings are asked to do on the offensive end.

That means he can play the 3 when Green is playing the 4, and in small-ball lineups, he can play the 4 when Green plays the 5.

So it's not that Lendeborg and Green can't play together, but Lendeborg will probably be most valuable playing the 4 alongside a floor-stretching 5 who allows Lendeborg the space to better use his driving and passing abilities.

This is all to say that Lendeborg and Green could end up in a battle for the starting power forward spot, and the Warriors have to be ready for the possibility that Lendeborg beats Green out for it this season.

If that happens, the Dubs will feel the mistake of having paid Green more than $20 million.

Green is coming off his worth net rating since his rookie season, per Cleaning the Glass.

If the Warriors take the emotion out of this contract decision, it's easy to see that a starting salary of more than $14 million would be an overpay.