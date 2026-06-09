Warriors Reportedly Have 2 'Sleeper' Options with 11th Pick of 2026 Draft

The Golden State Warriors have been most often linked to wings Yaxel Lendeborg and Brayden Burries, but they reportedly are considering going in a different direction.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported Monday that the Dubs could take combine risers Cameron Carr or Aday Mara with the 11th pick.

Considering the Warriors' biggest need is wing depth, Carr wouldn't be a shocking pick. The 21-year-old projects as a three-and-D wing. He's just often projected to go after Lendeborg, Burries and Nate Ament.

Mara, 21, would be more surprising because the Warriors would not have a big immediate need for him if Al Horford exercises his player option and Kristaps Porzingis re-signs.

Carr Shares Some Similarities to Moody

The Warriors took Moses Moody with the 14th pick of the 2021 draft in part because of his impressive wingspan.

Moody measured 6'4.5" with a 7'0.75" wingspan.

Carr has the exact same measurements.

The main differences between them are that Carr is more athletic (42.5" max vertical) but Moody was younger (19) when he was drafted.

Carr barely played in his first two seasons with Tennessee before breaking out in his third season with Baylor, averaging 18.9 points (37.4 3PT%), 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals.

With Moody and Jimmy Butler out for at least half of the 2026-27 season with knee injuries, Carr would likely play a lot immediately.

Mara Shares Some Similarities to Bogut

Andrew Bogut was the No. 1 overall pick in 2005 after posting massive numbers for Utah. Mara's Michigan tenure doesn't stack up to Bogut's Utah tenure, but their play styles are similar.

Both are best known for their passing. The Warriors haven't had a center they can offense through in the high post since having Bogut from 2012 to 2016.

The one advantage Mara has on Bogut is he's three inches taller (7'3"). That could make him a more prolific shot-blocker, but it will take time for Mara to be in the same tier as Bogut as an all-around interior defender.

Bogut mastered the art of knowing when to help off his man to contest shots and knowing when to stay on his man for better rebounding positioning. That helped him earn four top-10 finishes in DPOY voting.

Mara has the potential to be similarly impactful, but like any young big, he'll have to adjust to the speed and size of the NBA.