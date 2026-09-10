Projecting Warriors' Two-Way Roster Spots After Alex Toohey Signing

The Golden State Warriors have to decide what to do with their three two-way roster spots, and Wednesday's Alex Toohey signing gives them one more thing to think about.

Toohey, a 2025 second-round pick, was on a two-way contract last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. The Warriors released him and gave Malevy Leons his two-way spot.

LJ Cryer and Leons are under contract after signing two-year, two-way contracts last year, but that doesn't guarantee they will keep their two-way spots this season.

Ineligible for Two-Way: Dalen Terry

Terry has used up all of his two-way eligibility, meaning his pathway to the roster is limited to getting one of the Warriors' 15 standard contract roster spots.

Essentially, his only way of making the roster is outplaying Brandon Williams so much in camp that the Warriors release Williams, which they can do without penalty because he's on a non-guaranteed contract.

Two-Way Long Shot: Alex Toohey

The Warriors liked Toohey enough to draft him with the 52nd pick, so he'll be in the mix for a two-way. But two things make Toohey a long shot.

First, it's not clear when he'll be 100 percent healthy from his knee injury. Second, in six summer league games last season, Toohey struggled, averaging 6.8 points on 26.2 percent from the field. He then averaged just 7.0 points on 35.7 percent shooting in two G League games.

In the Mix: Deivon Smith, Graham Ike

Ike and Smith have been signed to Exhibit 10 contracts, which makes them eligible for a bonus if they spend two months with the Sea Dubs. But they both will be hoping to get upgraded to two-way contracts.

The issue for Smith is he's behind Cryer in the pecking order. The Warriors did hold Pat Spencer and Cryer on two-ways last season, so it's possible they go with two PGs again. But it's more likely that they focus on wing depth with two of their three two-way spots despite Smith's excellent summer league title game performance.

Ike has a better shot at a spot than Smith because the Warriors have to be concerned that their center rotation will get hit by injuries again. If I were the GM, I'd give him a two-way, but I suspect the Dubs will value having more wing depth with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody out.

Just Made the Cut: Lajae Jones, Malevy Leons

The Warriors used the 54th pick on Jones. He didn't have a great summer league, but the Dubs probably won't want to release a draft pick before he even plays with the G League team.

Jones is intriguing enough that he'd likely get signed by another team if the Warriors don't give him a two-way contract.

Leons played 25 games with Golden State last season despite having a wrist injury on his shooting hand for a few of them. Steve Kerr has praised his defensive versatility and energy.

The swing skill for Leons is three-point shooting. In summer league, he made just 26.3 percent of his threes.

That's a major issue, but I'm guessing Kerr will want to keep him because his experience last year will make him ready to play when the Dubs need an extra wing/forward.

Two-Way Lock: LJ Cryer

Cryer's shooting is an NBA-level skill. He showed that with Golden State last season, and he showed that again in summer league.

Cryer will never be a great defender at 6'0", but he has enough strength and instincts to provide some resistance.

Expect Cryer to be called up to Golden State frequently this season. The Warriors will benefit from his shooting and gravity.