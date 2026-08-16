Warriors' Wiseman Regret Deepens After 2020 Draft Star's Latest Comments

The Golden State Warriors wish they could have the James Wiseman 2020 draft pick back, and they are reminded of that every time Tyrese Haliburton talks about his Dubs workout.

Haliburton recently said on the Numbers on the Board podcast that he had his best draft workout with the Warriors, adding that he couldn't miss from the perimeter.

The Warriors went on to take Wiseman with the second pick, while Haliburton fell to the 12th pick.

Dubs Admitted They Loved Haliburton

Hailburton recalled what the Warriors told him after his workout.

"We know you fit us perfect, but we don't know if we can draft you at two."

At the time, most media draft boards had Anthony Edwards, Wiseman and LaMelo Ball as the top three picks. Haliburton was often mocked in the late lottery.

There was some buzz that Steve Kerr didn't want anything to do with Ball, so it's entirely possible that they would have taken Haliburton, perhaps after trading down, if Wiseman wasn't on the board.

Aside from having a funky shooting form, Haliburton had athletic testing concerns that some argued could limit his NBA effectiveness.

But those haven't stopped Haliburton from being one of the best point guards in the NBA with career averages of 17.5 points and 8.8 assists.

Haliburton Would Have Been Fascinating Fit

It's no secret that Stephen Curry likes to split time playing on and off the ball. Haliburton acknowledged that when saying why he would have been a great fit.

"I went in and I was like, this is perfect because I know I can play in that system," Haliburton said. "And Steph wants to play off-ball, that allows me to have the rock, and then I can find him."

Having Haliburton would have led to Curry playing off the ball more than ever while Haliburton and Draymond Green brought the ball up the court and set up the offense.

It probably would've worked well. The Warriors likely would have been deadly offensively with high-IQ passing and high-end three-point shooting. Perhaps taking Haliburton is one of the ways Golden State could have had five rings in the Curry era right now.

I suppose we can't be sure that Haliburton would have developed as well as he did with the Dubs. He got to run the show early in his career with the Kings and Pacers. With the Warriors, he wouldn't have had the ball quite as often.

With that said, the perception that young players can't develop under Kerr has flaws.

Jordan Poole helped lead the Warriors to a championship in his breakout third season, averaging 18.5 points per game. And perhaps the best example is Green breaking out in Kerr's first season.

In any event, Haliburton would have been much better for the Warriors than Wiseman.

Haliburton is a two-time All-Star while Wiseman is out of the league.

The fact that Haliburton had a perfect workout and the Warriors still didn't let that sway them has to deepen their Wiseman regret.