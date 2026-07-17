On Thursday morning, Draymond Green used his podcast to respond to the fact that Yaxel Lendeborg made his Golden State Warriors pitch to LeBron James at summer league.

Here is a condensed version of what Green said.

"Is the pitch too weak or too strong? I don’t know. I think the pitch is pointless, you know. But it’s fine. Training camp is coming soon enough and, you know, got to rein the rookie in a little bit."

I wrote about how strange Green's quote was here.

The "rein the rookie in" part isn't easy to interpret. I'd guess that Green is annoyed with how much media stuff Lendeborg is doing at summer league, and Green plans to bring Lendeborg down by showing him how hard the NBA is at training camp.

It turns out Lendeborg is just as confused with Green's quote as everyone is, as he told the San Francisco Chronicle's Ron Kroichick.

"I got a little nervous," he said, laughing. "I don't know what he’s talking about, man. He could be hinting at a lot of different things. Hopefully it's not the (rookie) hazing. I hope we keep that at a minimum. I hope it's just like, 'Yeah, I got you. This is what you should and shouldn't do.' So I'm a little worried, but hopefully everything goes well."

Lendeborg's Quirkiness Has Been Refreshing

The last thing the Warriors should want is for Lendeborg to change who he is to meet some outrageous expectations that Green sets.

Instead, Lendeborg's quirkiness should be encouraged.

It's obvious he's riding high off the national championship with Michigan, and that confidence could help him in the NBA.

The ironic thing is Lendeborg has a little bit of Green in him.

It's already become clear that Lendeborg is willing to share his opinion on most things—sound like anyone else?—and he doesn't always express everything perfectly. But just the fact that he's not afraid to speak his mind is refreshing.

Lendeborg Is Green's Long-Term Replacement

It would make sense if someone speculated that Green is threatened by Lendeborg, which is why he said what he said on his podcast.

I don't see it that way.

I think Green is comfortable with the fact that his career is nearing its end, and he will take pride in mentoring Lendeborg.

Green is not passing this first test, but eventually Green's presence should help Lendeborg.

Not many players in NBA history are better-equipped to pass on wisdom for a player like Lendeborg.

The 6'9" forward is expected to be a point forward type with great defensive versatility. That's exactly what Green is.

Green's past with Jordan Poole means the spotlight will be on him. Expect the four-time champ to help bring Lendeborg along and change the perception that he's not good with young players.