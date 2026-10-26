What Jalen Williams’s Horrific Injury Means for the Thunder and Their NBA Title Hopes

The scene at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Sunday night was heartbreaking. There’s no other way to describe it.

All-Star Thunder wing Jalen Williams, a key piece of their 2025 title team who missed most of last year while struggling with hamstring injuries, crashed hard to the court after driving to the hoop for a layup against the Clippers. His left leg folded underneath him and when space around him cleared, it revealed an awful sight—Williams’s ankle was turned the wrong way. OKC and L.A. players alike recoiled in instinctive horror; it was all reminiscent of Gordon Hayward’s terrible injury on opening night in 2017.

A stretcher was brought out for the 25-year-old wing. He gave a thumbs-up as he exited the arena. A positive sign, but not enough to dispel the overwhelming sense of sadness that fell over the crowd and players alike. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander barely held back his tears during his postgame interview. Coach Mark Daigneault bluntly told the media “We’re not doing great,” after winning the game. This kind of injury goes down in infamy due to its shockingly gruesome nature—and made all the more difficult to process in the case of Williams after so many injury setbacks in the last calendar year.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Jalen Williams' injury:



"I just feel bad for him. Nothing more than that."pic.twitter.com/uIgKjtmlwQ — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 26, 2026

It’s terrible. But the NBA season is unfeeling. The Thunder have another matchup tonight with the Suns coming to town and 78 more games to play. Williams’s teammates and coaches have no choice but to wish him well and move forward. The ultimate goal of winning this year’s championship remains the same.

Even if it was just made much more difficult.

Thunder’s path to a title got a lot harder after Jalen Williams injury

SGA will have to shoulder a significant offensive load yet again without Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Presuming the worst (that Williams is out for the season), Oklahoma City’s path to winning a second title in three seasons is now much more tricky to navigate.

It’s familiar territory, in fairness. Williams played only 33 regular season games during the Thunder’s championship defense last season. More relevant: he played all of five playoff games, and really just one at something resembling full health. Despite missing their second-best scorer and top wing defender, OKC still came within one game of the NBA Finals before falling to Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs in Game 7 of the WCF.

The formula that got them to that point remains even without Williams. As a team the Thunder will hang their cap on the defensive end, playing overtly physical defense up and down the floor with an intense focus on forcing turnovers at every opportunity. Doing so against elite wings without Williams is a taller task but such wings good enough to slice apart this defense are few and far between. Offensively, the two-time MVP SGA will shoulder the load. He averaged 31.1 points per game last year on 24 shots per night; we’ll probably see similar numbers going forward. Potentially even better given how much Gilgeous-Alexander manages to improve year-over-year.

Last year’s squad enjoyed a lot of proven depth, however. This year’s team is more unknown the further you get down the bench. Over the offseason OKC had to unload Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe for cap-related reasons. All three were part of the championship team and could be relied upon for regular minutes over the course of the long regular season, even if Dort was the only one who’d be seen in crunch time.

But they’re gone. The best players on the Thunder’s bench—Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams and Jared McCain—are still around, fortunately. They’ll be leaned on more with Williams out of the lineup (particularly Mitchell, who has the best chance of the bunch to replace the scoring Williams brought to the floor). One will have to step into the starting lineup, though, which further whittles away at the depth overall. The two rookies on the roster, Adey Mara and Bennett Stirtz, might be in for bigger roles than expected off the bat and they are completely unknown quantities.

Ultimately the concern is that OKC doesn’t have the top-end talent to go blow-for-blow with the best teams in the NBA. The franchise has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to questions about depth. But the last playoff run showed the difference between a team with Willliams and without. With the All-NBA wing in the picture, the Thunder have every box checked to be considered favorites.

And yet, even with him, they needed seven NBA Finals games to win a title. Without him? The margin for error is much slimmer. Williams’s presence tipped them from a great team to a juggernaut when he was playing well. The Thunder will still play a big role in how this season unfolds from a championship perspective—but the door was cracked open for another West team to give them a serious run for their money down the road without Williams in the lineup.

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