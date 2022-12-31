Skip to main content
Deni Avdija Postgame 11/13/22
Deni Avdija Brings The Heat!

Wizards player continues to impress on the court and his fashion sense rocks!

Washington Wizards
From Deni Avdija's draft night fit, we knew he was coming into the league with swag! Despite not playing as many games as he'd like so far this season, Deni has made his presence known on and off the court. Checkout below some of our favorite looks worn by the Wizards Israeli star! 

Deni Avdija Season Opener Looks

Deni kicked off the season wearing wore an Orange bomber jacket with complimenting Dunk Low 'Orange Blaze' sneakers and kakis. 

Deni Avdija

Another one of our favorite looks from Deni was what he wore on Jewish Heritage Night. On this special night he had on a Goat Varsity Jacket by Top Gun with black cargo pants and white Chuck Taylor's.

Deni Avdija

The 'The Bear Paris' pants by the brand Paris that Deni wore on November 18, 2022 were definitely unforgettable. Complimented with a white top and white Chuck Taylor’s, brings all the attention to these unique pair of pants.

Deni Avdija

Sometimes you can give a message through your fashion without saying anything but we hope this "I Am Sad" shirt that Deni wore was only a fashion statement. The hand-drawn graphic tee is a collaboration with Compound’s Art for All program by the very popular brand Gallery Dept. 

 

Deni Avdija After The Game At Capital One Arena

Last but definitely not least, Deni wore a white Air Jordan shorts and hoodie set on the night he was awarded Defensive player of the game on October 25th against the Detroit Pistons

We’re looking forward to seeing more from Deni next year, on the court and in the fashion game.

