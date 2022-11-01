Skip to main content
NBA Halloween 2022 Fit Check

@NBA

NBA Halloween 2022 Fit Check

Happy Halloween! Here's What Your Favorite Players Dressed Up As!

It's always a good time on Halloween in the NBA! Players throughout the league love to join in on the holiday fun! We've gathered some of the best costumes that hit the arenas around the league this year.

Bradley Beal represented for the Wizards as the entire Beal family dressed up as The Flinestones. Brad of course as Fred, his wife Kamiah as Wilma, their sons Duece and Braylon were Bam Bam and their new baby Braxton was dino.

Keeping it in D.C., Mystics' Myisha Hines-Allen showed some love to her Wizard bro by dressing up as Corey Kispert! This is what we mean by #DCFamily!

Former Wizard and new Clipper, John Wall nailed it with his Miles Logan from the film Blue Steak costume! Halloween is one of Wall's favorite holidays and he never disappoints!

Raptors' Power Forward Chris Boucher and Assistant Coach Darico "Rico" Hines brought out their inner Killer Clown for this year's Halloween festivities. 

Boston Celtric's Power Forward Grant Williams dressed up as Batman. He also embodied the full character during his postgame presser.

Did we expect anything else for Halloween then the Joker by The Joker...

Speaking of jokes, the Charlotte Hornets had fun pranking their players as they walked in the building for their Halloween. How would you have reacted?

The Houston Rockets also had some fun in creating these costume parodies for each of their players. Would you purchase of these? 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Sacramento Kings remind us you're never too old to dress up on Halloween! 

The Indiana Pacers literally took us back to our childhoods with their throwback pics of their team as young trick-or-treaters, so cute!

Former Wizards and current Philly 76er Montrezl Harrell came to DC as Jason. 

Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu understood the assignment with his joker mask, keep it simple but still leave an impact! Hawks guard Trae Young also brought it with his Black Panther costume. Continue to rest in peace Chadwick Boseman! Wakanda Forever!

But the award for best team costumes has to go to the Utah Jazz

Plus Jordan Clarkson gave us two looks and his Edward Scissorhands costume definitely takes the cake! 

Thanks NBA for another dope year of Halloween costumes!

