Wizards Fit Check [October 30, 2022]

The Wizards caught a flight to Boston for their Sunday evening game against the Celtics. When traveling it's always important to stay comfortable and the Wiz Kids do just that! 

Hoodie sets have been token pieces in every athletes wardrobe for years so here's the sets that were wore during this trip.

Rui Hachimura and Bradley had on Jordan 23 Engineered Hoodies, one in orange and the other in gray. Taj Gibson also boarded the plane in a set but in the ESSENTIALS brand with a Louis Vuitton keepall. Kristaps Porzingis' Balmain backpack was his carry-on of choice.

Here's what the team wore in chilly Boston:

Kyle Kuzma brought out the beast in his all black fluffy furry coat with black cargo pants and black shades.

Deni Avdija wore a Nike LeBron's Men Protect Jacket and a graphic tee underneath. 

Monte Morris had on a vintage coogi sweater and AMIRI Velvet PJ MX2 Skinny Jeans. Loved that carried the brown throughout his outfit down to his shoes and on his shoulder is a Goyard Alpin Backpack.

Bradley Beal kept it casual chic in a classic black suit with an added twist of an attached hoodie layered on top of a Christian Dior sweater.

Rui Hachimura rocked a monogram Louis Vuitton fleece which looks like it kept him warm in that 45 degree Boston weather.

Last but definitely not least, Will Barton had on one of our favorite sweaters so far this season in his Chanel 2019 Boucle Varsity Rare Cardigan.

The Wizards play in a back to back with their next game on Halloween so we hope those looks are to die for! *HA*

