Round 2: Wizards vs. Pelicans…Who’s In? Who’s Out?
NEW ORLEANS-The Washington Wizards (22-26) hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (26-23)for the third game of their five game road trip. This game will be the second and final game of the season series between New Orleans and Washington. New Orleans took game one in Washington 132-112. The Wizards defeated the Rockets 108-103 in their last game.
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets today:
Game Date: Jan 28, 2023
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass
Stream: FuboTV
From: Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.
The Wizards will be without star forward Kristaps Porzingis who will be out on a week-to-week basis with an ankle injury. For the Pelicans, Zion Williamson (Hamstring), Dyson Daniels (Ankle) and E.J. Liddell (Foot) are out for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.
Projected Starter/Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris
Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma
Center: Daniel Gafford
New Orleans Pelicans:
Guards: CJ, McCollum, Brandon Ingram
Forwards: Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones
Center: Jonas Valanciunas
Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Kristaps Porzingis-OUT (Ankle)
New Orleans Pelicans:
Zion Williamson-OUT (Hamstring)
Dyson Daniels-OUT (Ankle)
E.J. Liddell-OUT (Knee)
Related Articles
Kyle Kuzma Being Monitored By Team Out West
Wizards trade Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles Lakers
Follow Inside The Wizards on Facebook
Follow Inside The Wizards on Twitter
Keep up with all Washington Wizards news on the SI.com Washington Wizards team page