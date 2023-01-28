Round 2: Wizards vs. Pelicans…Who’s In? Who’s Out?

NEW ORLEANS-The Washington Wizards (22-26) hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (26-23)for the third game of their five game road trip. This game will be the second and final game of the season series between New Orleans and Washington. New Orleans took game one in Washington 132-112. The Wizards defeated the Rockets 108-103 in their last game.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets today:

Game Date: Jan 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will be without star forward Kristaps Porzingis who will be out on a week-to-week basis with an ankle injury. For the Pelicans, Zion Williamson (Hamstring), Dyson Daniels (Ankle) and E.J. Liddell (Foot) are out for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

New Orleans Pelicans:

Guards: CJ, McCollum, Brandon Ingram

Forwards: Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones

Center: Jonas Valanciunas

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Kristaps Porzingis-OUT (Ankle)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Zion Williamson-OUT (Hamstring)

Dyson Daniels-OUT (Ankle)

E.J. Liddell-OUT (Knee)

