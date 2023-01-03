Round Two: Wizards vs Bucks, Who’s In? Who’s Out?

MILWAUKEE-The Washington Wizards are set for the third game of their four-game road trip. This game will be the second of a back-to-back with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington is currently on a five-game winning streak and have won six out of their last seven games.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks today:

Game Date: Jan 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) and Taj Gibson (Groin) is questionable with injuries. Daniel Gafford did tweak his ankle in Sunday's match-up but Coach Unseld Jr told the media after the game it wasn't anything serious. For The Bucks, Khris Middleton (Knee) and Jrue Holiday (Illness) are out with injuries. George Hill (Illness) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Knee) will be questionable for the Bucks in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal (Game Time Decision), Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Milwaukee Bucks:

Guards: Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen

Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Game Time Decision), Pat Connaughton

Center: Brook López

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-Questionable (Hamstring)

Taj Gibson-Questionable (Groin)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Khris Middleton-OUT (Knee)

Jrue Holiday-OUT (Illness)

George Hill-Questionable (Illness)

Giannis Antetokounmpo-Questionable (Knee)

