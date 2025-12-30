How Wizards Can Maximize the Development of Alex Sarr

Despite the Washington Wizards having a very up-and-down start to the 2025–26 season, one thing has become abundantly clear: Alex Sarr is a franchise cornerstone.

Following a rookie season that left many wondering whether Sarr had what it took to live up to the number-two overall billing he was selected with in the 2024 draft, the 20-year-old has emerged as one of the better young big men in the entire NBA.

Sarr has been one of, if not the most impactful Wizard on both sides of the basketball this season, operating as a hub offensively and as an anchoring rim protector defensively. He is currently posting a team-high usage rate of 26.1%, which reflects the burden that has been placed on his shoulders this season.

Alex Sarr tonight:



20 Points

9 Rebounds

6 Blocks

2 Steals

1 Assist

26 Minutes pic.twitter.com/d3a12wFVaK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 29, 2025

Despite his clear step forward, Sarr is still far from the best player he can be. There are still multiple glaring flaws he will have to fix, along with some issues that may arise simply because of his skill set and how it fits into an NBA system. With that said, there are a few things Washington can do in order to maximize the development of the young seven-footer.

Front Court Pairing

One of Sarr’s most glaring weaknesses is his thin, wiry frame. Although he is very gifted athletically and has made strides in the right direction with his body, there is still a way to go before he can truly hang with the league’s best big men on the inside. As a result, Sarr has struggled at times to defend bigger, more physically developed bigs, leading to some poor defensive outings.

The best way the Wizards can go about masking this issue for the time being is by finding a frontcourt partner who doesn’t share this flaw. They don’t necessarily have to find another top-end big who can completely remove the defensive burden from Sarr, but finding someone who is more physically capable of battling with NBA-level bigs on a night-to-night basis would allow Sarr to focus more on weakside rim protection — his strongest defensive trait.

Dec 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) dunks the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) looks on in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Find a True Point Guard

Although the Wizards have seen more success than expected in recent games, it is still abundantly clear that they lack a true point guard. Guys like Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington have been solid in that role in spurts, but are unable to provide consistent, high-end playmaking. As a result, Washington’s play finishers, like Sarr, have had streaky portions of the season, as they haven’t had an ideal table-setter to consistently create looks for them.

Alex Sarr Defense Tape 12/28 vs MEM

~ 7 Points Allowed

~ Held Opponents to 3/12 FG

- 8 Stocks (6 blocks)



WAS On/Off Def Rating w/Sarr (via @PivotFade)

- 28 Minutes

- On Court Def Rating: 105

- Off Court Def Rating: 100



Thoughts on his defense last night? pic.twitter.com/MrwXKyGz4i — Hoopology (@hoopologyxx) December 29, 2025

In an ideal world, the Wizards could make a push for one of the many high-end point guards rumored to be available, but it isn’t absolutely necessary for them to do so. Rather, Washington should focus on finding a player who can consistently create looks for others without disrupting offensive flow. It’s easier said than done to find that type of player, but doing so could be the final step in maximizing the career of the Wizards’ young big man.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!