The Wizards are facing the Phoenix Suns and it seems like the Suns have experienced a tense few months

No one will ever really know what’s going on within teams. However, it does seem like the Phoenix Suns have experienced a tense few months that started in the off-season and have continued into the regular season.

Suns Power Forward Jae Crowder has been sitting out the season. Reports have stated that when Crowder was told his starting spot would be taken by Cam Johnson, it was a steady downhill slope from there. The team has been seeking a trade partner and one of those trade partners is reportedly the Washington Wizards. The current reports are that Washington went out on a limb and offered Forward Rui Hachimura for Jae Crowder in a deal. The Suns rejected the offer.

When the Wizards took on the Phoenix Suns last Tuesday night in Phoenix, the cameras caught Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges going back and forth. The cameras caught it, and Wizards guard Bradley Beal caught it, also.

Throughout the season, the team has been spotted in intense discussions on the bench and even a scuffle here and there with other teams. Now the Suns are dealing with the brutal news that they will be without their superstar Devin Booker for at least four weeks due to a groin injury.

Wizards star Bradley Beal will also be out for Suns vs Wizards at Capital One Arena due to left hamstring soreness.

Whatever the issue may be within the Suns, perhaps it will work to the advantage of the Wizards as it did last week.