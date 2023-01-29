Valanciunas Ejected, Wizards Take Advantage

Typically, there aren’t many or any ejections in a Wizards game. Last night, there was one.

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas was ejected from the Wizards vs Pelicans game in the second quarter last night after he caught Taj Gibson in the head with his elbow. While it looked completely unintentional, the referees called a flagrant 2.

Valanciunas being out of the game worked out well for the Wizards bigs. With Kristaps Porzingis currently sidelined week to week with an ankle injury, both Daniel Gafford and Taj Gibson have opportunities to protect the paint.

Gafford scored a season-high 21 points (8-of-11 FG) and tied a career high with 12 rebounds, adding five blocks, two assists and one steal for his fifth double-double of the season. This marks the first time in Gafford’s career he achieved 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ blocks in a single game. Gafford becomes just the fifth Wizard since 2010 to record this stat.

On the offensive side, Gafford has now scored in double figures in 21 games this season. Defensively, Gafford has been showing and proving throughout the season. He has now recorded at least four blocks in back-to-back games and at least one block in 32 games this season.

Taj Gibson grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds, adding nine points, three assists and one block. Gibson’s 10 rebounds mark the first time he’s grabbed double figure rebounds since May 3, 2021 at Memphis as a member of the New York Knicks.

