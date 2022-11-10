Wizards Hoping To Slow Down Luka and The Mavs

Have you ever had a moment or day marked on your calendar that you just aren’t looking forward to? It could be a day that you know will be a very busy day.

That is what it’s like playing against Luka Doncic. Currently, Luka is a top three MVP candidate this season. He literally does everything well on the offensive end. To be frank, there really isn’t a way to stop him. You can only hope to slow him down. Luka Doncic just may be the best player in the NBA at the moment.

The Wizards announced yesterday on their social media that they are unveiling their cherry blossom themed court tonight.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks today:

Game Date: Nov 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will not have their superstar Bradley Beal who has been ruled out. Beal was put into the Health and Safety Protocol on November 6 and there is no timetable for his return. This afternoon, the team announced that Kristaps Porzingis is questionable for tonight's game with a left groin strain. Guard Delon Wright remains out indefinitely as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. Taj Gibson will be a game-time decision with a cervical strain. For Dallas, they will be without starter Christian Wood, who is still nursing a knee injury and Former Wizard Davis Bertans is also out with a knee injury. Both players did not make the trip to DC.

Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Bradley Beal-OUT (Health & Safety Protocol)

Taj Gibson-QUESTIONABLE (Cervical Strain)

Kristaps Porzingis - QUESTIONABLE (Left Groin Strain)

Dallas Mavericks:

Christian Wood- OUT (Knee)

Davis Bertans- OUT (Knee)





Monte Morris may have an extended role with Bradley Beal missing tonight’s game - USA Today

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis or Daniel Gafford in the event KP is out

Dallas Mavericks:

Guards: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie

Forwards: Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith

Center: Dwight Powell

The Bottom Line

Luka Doncic has so many ways to beat you. He can score at will and has great size, especially for a guard. He’s a great passer and can find the open man from the post or on the perimeter off of the dribble.

Solid defensive options for the Wizards - Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Washington’s best chance is to take Luka out this game and try to get him in foul trouble. Or, the Wizards need to force the ball out of his hand. The Wizards can look to use Deni or Rui on Luka since he isn’t the fastest guy in the world. Something we rarely see is a double team. That will be a good strategy as well if the Wizards want to beat this Mavericks team. Force Spencer Dinwiddie to make this personal as he is a former Wizard. Make him beat you rather than Luka. Let Tim Hardaway Jr gain some confidence so he can look to be more aggressive. The game plan needs to force Luka to not have the basketball in his hands. Expect the Wizards to ride the hot hand in Jordan Goodwin as he has been playing some pretty impressive basketball as of late.