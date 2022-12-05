Wizards Lose To Lakers 130-119

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards hosted LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday Night. Washington was on a two-game losing streak losing heading into the game with losses to Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets.

In the Charlotte game, Washington battled back from bringing down 22 points to fall short by one point despite Bradley Beal having a season-high 33 points. In the Brooklyn game Kevin Durant (39 points) and Kyrie Irving (27 points) combined for 66 points in a 113-107 victory.

Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma share a moment after the game Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers came into town winning seven out of their last nine games. After a rough start to the season, the Lakers have seemed to turn the corner a little bit. Led by Anthony Davis (27.2 points per game) and LeBron James (25.6 points per game) the Lakers’ fortunes look to be turning around. A chance to win a third straight game presented itself against Washington but could LA take advantage?

Russell Westbrook had 15 assists in his return to DC. Photo Credit: Brad Mills-USA Today

Well, Washington held an early advantage in the first quarter but with 5:49 left in the quarter, the Lakers would take the lead for the rest of the game and cruise to a 130-119 win. Anthony Davis went off scoring 55 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. This was Anthony Davis' best scoring output in a Lakers uniform. LeBron James (29 points) and Lonnie Walker IV (20 points) put up solid games. Former Wizards Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant & Troy Brown Jr. combined for 16 points. Westbrook also had a game-high 15 assists in the win.

Kristaps Porzingis had a team-high 27 points. Photo Credit: Brad Mills-USA Today

For Washington, Kristaps Porzingis had a team-high 27 points and nine rebounds. Kyle Kuzma had 26 points while Daniel Gafford (19 points) and Corey Kispert (16 points) in the loss.

The Wizards (11-13) will head to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Wednesday, December 7 at 8 PM EST from the United Center.