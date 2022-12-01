Wizards Fall Short to Brooklyn 113-107

BROOKLYN-The Washington Wizards traveled to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Wednesday night. The Wizards were coming off an impressive 142-127 win over Minnesota. Kristaps Porzingis had a night scoring 41 points with four rebounds. Porzingis scored 29 of his 41 points in the first half. Kyle Kuzma (23 points) and Bradley Beal (22 points) helped pushed the Wizards to victory.

Photo Credit: Brad Penner-USA Today

The Wizards were looking to bounce back from the first meeting they had with Brooklyn this season where the Nets dominated 128-86. Brooklyn grabbed the win last game without Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving in the matchup. This time around Kyrie Irving would be available and ready to make an impact. Ben Simmons was out due to a knee injury, but it wouldn’t make a difference in this contest.

Photo Credit: Brad Penner-USA Today

Brooklyn would control this contest majority of the game to pick up a 113-107 victory over Washington to give them a 2-0 season series lead. Kevin Durant had a game-high 39 points with five rebounds and five assists. Kyrie Irving (27 points) & Joe Harris (14 points) helped push the pace for the Nets.

Washington’s three stars all had 20-plus points. Kristaps Porzingis had a team-high 27 points and 19 rebounds. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma both scored 25 points a piece. The Wizards benched struggled only scoring 19 points.

The Wizards (11-11) will head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Friday, December 2 at 7 PM from the Spectrum Center. Washington leads the season series 2-0 heading into the game on Friday.