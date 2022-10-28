Skip to main content
Game Notes: October 28 Wizards vs Pacers

What to Look for in the Wizards vs Pacers second match-up of the season

One key difference in this game and both teams’ season opener is that Pacers’ big man Myles Turner is back in the line-up. Without Turner, the Wizards were able to Without Turner, the Wizards were able to dominate the paint for the duration of their first game this season. There was much anticipation for Kristaps Porzingis and Turner matchup, which promises to be the key match-up that everyone wanted to see during the season opener.

Myles Turner returned back to the Pacers starting line-up this past Wednesday vs the Chicago Bulls. The Pacers lost 124 – 109.

This page will be updated quarter by quarter with game notes

