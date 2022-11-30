The Washington Wizards are visiting the Brooklyn Nets in a game where former All Star Ben Simmons will be sidelined due to a knee injury. The triple double threat is having some issues with his knee and is will miss this game. His absence is something that could pay dividends for the Wizards.

On the other side of things, the Brooklyn Nets are a team that was trying to find their groove. However, issues continue to come up with them unfortunately. Kyrie Irving is back in the lineup but now Ben Simmons is out again just after he starting to find his rhythm again. No matter the case, Kevin Durant is still there and is playing at a high level as usual. Having Kevin Durant always offers hope.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets today:

Game Date: Nov 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards guard Delon Wright is out indefinitely with an hamstring injury.

Big injury news this week as the Wizards announced that forward Rui Hachimura received an MRI examination that revealed a bone bruise. He will be listed as out for the game against Brooklyn and his status going forward will be determined by his clinical evolution. Hachimura originally injured his ankle on Nov. 20 in the Wizards’ game vs. Charlotte.

For Brooklyn, Ben Simmons (Knee), Yuta Watanabe (Hamstring), Alondes Williams (Hip) & TJ Warren (Foot) are all out injuries. David Duke Jr is day-to-day with an illness.





Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Rui Hachimura-OUT (Ankle)

Brooklyn Nets:

Ben Simmons-OUT (Knee)

Yuta Watanabe-OUT (Hamstring)

David Duke Jr.-QUESTIONABLE (ILLNESS)

Alondes Williams-OUT (Hip)

TJ Warren-OUT (Foot)





The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Brooklyn Nets:

Guards: Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale

Forwards: Kevin Durant, Joe Harris

Center: Nic Claxton





The Bottom Line

This game will shape out to be a game we all will be excited to watch. With Ben Simmons being out for this game, this gives Bradley Beal an opportunity to go crazy offensively. Ben Simmons is the Nets primary defender. One thing is for certain in Brooklyn tonight - we can expect a lot of points in this matchup.

This will be a shootout. Kristaps Porzingis had the best game of his career just the other night after scoring 41 points. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma have been solid all season scoring the basketball. If the Wizards can get critical stops and frustrate the Nets, this should be a reasonable win for them. It will help to take Kyrie Irving out his game. If they can get in his head, force him to take bad shots, and swarm him defensively, this may be an easy victory for the Wizards.