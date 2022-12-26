On The Schedule: 76ers, Suns, And Magic

To close out 2022, the Wizards have on the schedule the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns at Capital One Arena. Then the team travels to Orlando, Florida to take on the Magic. Let’s take a look at what’s been going on with each of these three teams.

Philadelphia 76ers:

After a slow start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid, are again strong contenders in the Eastern Conference. Embiid was down with an illness in one of the team’s early season match-ups with the Wizards and the Center not at 100% in another. Since Embiid’s injuries, he has averaged 35 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Currently the Sixers and Wizards are split 1-1 on their season series. The Wizards will need to find an answer for Embiid and his teammates for their next match-up.

Related: Three Biggest NBA Storylines

Phoenix Suns:

The Washington Wizards snapped their 10-game losing streak against the Phoenix Suns. The team was under a state of emergency with this skid but found some life last Tuesday night. Wizards guard Bradley Beal put on an incredible display of leadership against the Suns.

Beal had only two first half points and was visibly frustrated with how poorly he played in the half. Beal scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and would finish with 27. The Suns have been without star Devin Booker due to injury. It remains to be seen if he will make the trip to DC to face the Wizards.

Related: Wizards Back In The W Column

Orlando Magic:

Orlando has won eight of its last 10 games including a six-game winning streak last week. The Magic are 2.5 games out from 10th place in the East and final postseason spot. This team is one that is showing momentum and they could see facing the Wizards as an opportunity to continue moving up the Eastern Conference standings.