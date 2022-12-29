Rui Hachimura: “I’m Going To Bring The Energy.”

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has brought all of the energy and more since his return to the lineup.

Forward Rui Hachimura returned to the Washington Wizards lineup last Thursday night against the Utah Jazz. Hachimura was sidelined due to a bone bruise injury he obtained back in November against the Charlotte Hornets.

In his first game back, Hachimura played 24 minutes. In that 24-minute game span, he had seven points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal. Despite the Wizards 120 – 112 loss to the Jazz, Rui told reporters that it was good to be back on the court. He mentioned the good rhythm the Wizards had in the first half but in the last ten minutes the team couldn’t finish. He shared that it was tough watching his teammates lose the games during the ten-game streak and wanting the to help the team get back on track.

The next night, against the Sacramento Kings, is when Hachimura started to heat up. Hachimura tallied 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 27 minutes off the bench. His contribution helped the Wizards win in front of a fired-up Sacramento crowd. Against the Philadelphia 76ers, Hachimura was again in double figures with 14 points. It was against the Phoenix Suns, when Hachimura went lights out on the court.

Rui Hachimura tied a career-high with 30 points on 11-of-13 shooting in 28 minutes from off the bench, adding five rebounds, one assist and one block to his stat line. Hachimura’s .846 field goal percentage ties a single-game season high for a Wizards player this season with a minimum of 10 field goal attempts. Kristaps Porzingis accomplished this on December 9 against the Indiana Pacers.

Hachimura is definitely a key piece to the puzzle the Wizards have been missing.

