Wizards vs. Warriors…Who’s In? Who’s Out?

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards are set for the last game of their four-game home stand. This game will be the first game of the the season series between Golden State & Washington. Washington loss their last game 112-108 over the New York Knicks.

Phot Credit: USA Today

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors today:

Game Date: Jan 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) is questionable with a left hamstring strain. For the Warriors, Klay Thompson (Knee), Jonathan Kuminga (Foot), James Wiseman (Ankle) and JaMychal Green (Leg) are out with injuries. Andre Iguodala (Hip) is questionable for today’s game vs the Warriors.

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

Golden State Warriors:

Guards: Steph Curry, Jordan Poole

Forwards: Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins

Center: Kevon Looney

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)

Golden State Warriors:

Klay Thompson-OUT (Knee)

Jonathan Kuminga-OUT (Foot)

James Wiseman-OUT (Ankle)

JaMychal Green-OUT (Leg)

Andre Iguodala-Questionable (Hip)

