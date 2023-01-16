Wizards vs. Warriors…Who’s In? Who’s Out?
WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards are set for the last game of their four-game home stand. This game will be the first game of the the season series between Golden State & Washington. Washington loss their last game 112-108 over the New York Knicks.
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors today:
Game Date: Jan 16, 2023
Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass
Stream: FuboTV
From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC
Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.
For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) is questionable with a left hamstring strain. For the Warriors, Klay Thompson (Knee), Jonathan Kuminga (Foot), James Wiseman (Ankle) and JaMychal Green (Leg) are out with injuries. Andre Iguodala (Hip) is questionable for today’s game vs the Warriors.
Projected Starter/Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris
Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma
Center: Daniel Gafford
Golden State Warriors:
Guards: Steph Curry, Jordan Poole
Forwards: Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins
Center: Kevon Looney
Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)
Golden State Warriors:
Klay Thompson-OUT (Knee)
Jonathan Kuminga-OUT (Foot)
James Wiseman-OUT (Ankle)
JaMychal Green-OUT (Leg)
Andre Iguodala-Questionable (Hip)
