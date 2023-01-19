Beal’s Return Gives Wizards A Boost vs. Knicks

NEW YORK-The Washington Wizards hit the road for one game to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. This game was the second game of the season series between New York & Washington. Washington lost their last game to New York 112-108. The Wizards were on a two-game losing streak after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Monday 127-118.

Washington did a boost to their lineup with the return of their superstar Bradley Beal. Beal had missed the last five games due to a hamstring injury. The injury has plagued Beal all season. Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis continued their great play in the absence of Beal and both are getting All-Star consideration. Kuzma & Porzingis would keep the amazing play going vs the Knicks.

Kuzma scored a team-high 27 points and 13 rebounds. Porzingis had 22 points with 11 rebounds. Beal scored 18 points in his return in 28 minutes of play. Deni Avdija had 14 points in the victory. Coach Wes Unseld Jr was happy with his team’s play. This is what he had to say⬇️⬇️⬇️

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson had the game-high with 32 points. RJ Barrett scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Immanuel Quickley dropped 18 points in the loss.

The Wizards (19-26) head back home to Capital One Arena to take on the Orlando Magic (16-28) Saturday, January 21 at 7:00 PM EST.

