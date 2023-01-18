Wizards, Knicks Facing Off In The Garden

The Washington Wizards Are In New York This Evening Taking On The Knicks As They Are Both Battling For Seeding In The East

The Wizards and Knicks will face off yet again this evening as they are both hoping to improve in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Wizards have been weathering the storm without Bradley Beal these last few games as well as the majority of the season. We all know Brad to be a scorer. Meanwhile, on the other side, the Knicks don’t have any problems with scoring as they are getting solid production from everyone. Each starter in their starting five could lead the team in scoring on any given night.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks today:

Game Date: Jan 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup tonight. As for the Knicks, they have a clean bill of health as of now heading into tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.

Washington Wizards:

No Injuries to Report

New York Knicks:

No Injuries to Report

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

New York Knicks:

Guards: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes

Forwards: RJ Barrett, Julius Randle

Center: Mitchell Robinson

The Bottom Line

Life without Bradley Beal is definitely taking a toll on the Washington Wizards. They will be happy to welcome him back tonight in New York. With so much time off, Bradley Beal is expected to show a bit of rust upon his return. Look for the Wizards to lean upon Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma yet again in this game. Kyle Kuzma will be depended on heavily on the defensive end while Kristaps Porzingis will be needed offensively to break down this New York Knicks defense. This one should come down to the end but the Wizards must slow down RJ Barrett in the open floor.