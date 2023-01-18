Betting Basketball: Underdog Wizards Making Quick Visit to Knicks Before Long Road Trip

With a long road trip ahead, the Washington Wizards are hoping to steal one against the New York Knicks before heading back home for one more game in January.

The Washington Wizards have a road game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

After that, the Wizards will return home to host the Orlando Magic, and then they won't play in Capital One Arena again for 12 days.

Washington will play five games in that stretch, including back-to-back contests in the state of Texas against the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.

Stealing this road game would come in very handy then, but the Wizards (+190) find themselves, six-point underdogs, heading into the night.

Washington was a four-point underdog the last time these two teams met, with the Knicks getting the four-point road win.

That was the first of back-to-back losses, with the Wizards falling to the Golden State Warriors on Monday as well.

Losing by nine, Washington failed to cover the two-and-a-half point spread.

Wizards center Daniel Gafford scored the first points of that game, winning you better than +550 odds if you put your money on the big man to do so.

And with four three-point field goals made between Washington and Golden State in the first three minutes, you won a cool $100 if you matched the -128 odds of that happening.

Finally, the most popular 'Same Game Parlay' featured Warriors players guard Stephen Curry (30+ points) and forward Andrew Wiggins (15+ points), and Draymond Green (6+ rebounds and 10+ assists).

That parlay missed, unfortunately, and was just one Wiggins point away from paying out $443 for every $100 wagered.

Wizards (18-26) at Knicks (25-20) Prop Bets We're Watching

• F, Kyle Kuzma 15+ Scored (-850)

• C, Mitchell Robinson Over 18.5 Points+Rebounds (-111)

• Washington First Team to 20+ Points (+124)

Inside The Wizards Same Game Parlay (+299)

• F, Kristaps Porzingis 15+ Points (-650)

• F, Kyle Kuzma 3+ 3-Point Field Goals Made (-120)

• F, RJ Barrett 5.5+ Rebounds (-113)

Other Wizards Betting Lines

• Win NBA Championship (+49000)

• Win Eastern Conference (+32000)

• Win Southeast Division (+1900)

