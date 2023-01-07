Gilgeous-Alexander Shines Again vs Wizards

OKLAHOMA CITY-The Washington Wizards had the final game of their four-game road trip Friday night vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. This game was the second and final game of the season series between the two teams. Oklahoma City won a thriller in DC 121-120 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's game-winning three-pointer as time expired. The Wizards had won six out of the last eight games. Last night would be the first the Wizards would have back-to-back losses since December 17th and 18th, when the Clippers and Lakers would complete the sweeps of Washington for the season.

Photo Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA Today

The Thunder defeated the Wizards 127-110 to complete the season sweep of the Wizards. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 30 points while picking up four assists and three rebounds last night. Josh Giddey had 20 points and a game-high nine assists in the victory. Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams scored 18 points apiece for Oklahoma City.

Photo Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA Today

For Washington, Kyle Kuzma led the way with 23 points and 7 assists. Daniel Gafford (15 points) Kristaps Porzingis (14 points) and Will Barton (14 points) contributed to the loss. Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr was not happy with his team's performance and here is what he had to say⬇️⬇️⬇️

The Washington Wizards will return home to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, January 9th at 7 PM EST from Capital One Arena.

