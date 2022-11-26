Skip to main content

Taj Gibson Is Bringing Energy and Physicality to Wizards Lineup

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. is leveraging Taj Gibson to infuse “energy” into the Wizards lineup.

Taj Gibson is one of the few veterans on the Wizards team and the increase of his presence lately is a prime example that experience goes a long way. 

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. has been leveraging Gibson to infuse “energy” into the Wizards lineup, especially in the second half, when the team starts to slow down.

The Wizards signed the 13-year veteran forward/center in the offseason to add to the team’s frontcourt depth. 

Prior to landing in Washington, Gibson held career averages of nine points, 6.1 rebounds, and one assist per game in 896 games (447 starts) with the Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks.

“Taj comes to us as a veteran big who will add toughness, experience, and physicality to our team,” Wizards President and General Manager Tommy Sheppard said.

Gibson may not be filling up the stat sheets in his appearances (averaging 2.3 points per game), but that toughness and physicality Sheppard mentioned has been an obvious difference maker in games. Quite frankly, it’s not his scoring ability that Unseld Jr. is expecting when he calls Gibson’s number.

“Just needed a change of energy,” Unseld Jr. said following Gibson’s 16-point performance in the Wizards overtime win vs. the Miami Heat. “We see that every day in practice and the thought was even against the zone, he’s a pretty solid playmaker from the elbows inside the paint and he’s going to rebound on screens. Defensively, he’s going to be a little bit more aggressive. I think his style of play, whether they’re fouls or not, he’s an aggressive defender. He causes some havoc out there.”

After that same game, Kyle Kuzma credited Gibson as well: “Taj really won the game. Taj coming in the game really just changed it. We were at a point where they were getting offensive rebounds. With the lineup they had out there, it was a little easier to play Taj and KP [Kristaps Porzingis] out there at the same time and it paid off. Didn’t score but had eight rebounds and huge defensive stops.”

Every time Coach Unseld Jr. has been asked about his reasons for going to Gibson, he has consistently pointed to his energy and aggressiveness. It also helps that Gibson is comfortable with his role.

“If you need me to play, I can play, and I will get the job done,” Gibson said earlier in the season. “But that’s not exactly why I’m here. I’m here to just try to be Taj, support the guys that are on my team and make them better.”

As for now, it’s the best of both worlds for Gibson. He is getting the job done while being a calming presence for the Wizards younger players. But most of all, he is having fun.

“They’re teaching me to smile again,” Gibson said. “Lately I’ve just been smiling. I’ve just been enjoying the ride.”

