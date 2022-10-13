Latest on the major injuries from the Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards are just a week away from opening the season in Indiana (Oct 19) vs. the Pacers. The Wizards will be without two critical role players Corey Kispert & Deni Avidja to start the season. Both players average around 24 minutes a game last season for the Wizards logging in valuable minutes for the team. Kispert and Avidja both average 8 points a game. Losing both players will hurt Washington’s depth entering the 2022-23 NBA season.

Corey Kispert

Kispert will be out for 3-5 weeks with an ankle injury. The injury took place in the Wizards preseason match in Japan vs. defending champions the Golden State Warriors. Kispert had an amazing rookie season starting 36 games for Washington last season and was prepped to play a big role for the Wizards this season. Washington will have to lean on others to make up for his great production off the bench for at least the first month of the season.

Deni Avidja

Avidja is still nursing a groin injury and could be available to start the season, but it’s day-to-day. Avidja is entering his third season with Wizards. Each season has been an improvement for Avidja, posting NBA career-highs in points, rebounds, steals, blocks, assists, and multiple other categories. Avidja was selected 9th overall selection in the 2020 NBA draft and the high hopes of the Wizards organization came along with it. Avidja’s 3rd season can be a breakout season for the international star for Israel, but only time will tell if Avidja will make that leap this season for the Wizards.

Quick Update:

Kristaps Porziņģis is Day-To-Day with mild sprain ankle

Bradley Beal is Day-To-Day with Non-Covid illness

Vernon Carey Jr is Day-To-Day currently in concussion protocol