5 Most Interesting Matchups on the Wizards 2026-27 Schedule

The NBA schedule has finally been released, and it has caused a stir in some fan bases. Some fans think that their team deserved more nationally televised games. Some fans think that their team should have been playing on Christmas. Well, Washington Wizards fans can also be lumped into that bunch, but their eyes are set on certain matchups. Here are the five games you need to watch as a Wizards fan this coming season.

November 9th Against the Detroit Pistons

This has no rivalry attached to it and no major storyline, so how is this an important game? This will be their 11th game of the season, and it should actually show where this team will be amongst the East. A close win or loss against last year's first seed will give fans confidence that this is a playoff team. A blowout win would instill even more confidence that this team is better than originally thought. A loss, though, would show that this team is indeed still a season away from competing.

November 24th Against the Boston Celtics

Mar 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is very similar to the Pistons matchup, but has more at stake. This is the final game of group play for the Emirates NBA Cup. At this point, the Wizards should have two wins. A win against the Boston Celtics would almost guarantee they win the group. Also makes it trickier to enter the knockout round. This game is not only about a competitive atmosphere, but it could also give young players experience that simulates a playoff atmosphere. Win, and you are in.

January 5th Against the Los Angeles Lakers

There is a common theme here, but this one is out of conference. The Los Angeles Lakers are in limbo. They could be a top team in the West, or be in the play-in. A win against Luka Doncic, though, would really catapult the popularity for the Wizards. National media would have to talk about the Wizards, especially if they are playing winning basketball at this stage of the season.

February 27th Against the Utah Jazz

The rivalry between the Utah Jazz and the Wizards will last for years. Both teams are on a similar timeline for contending, and both had the top two picks in this year's draft. AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson already brought in a crowd in Summer League, so they can do it again. This is a preview of what can potentially be a Finals matchup in 2028.

March 20th Against the New York Knicks

Mar 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is not the first game the Wizards play against the New York Knicks this coming season, but it is the most important one. Trae Young is going to Madison Square Garden to take on Jalen Brunson and the champs. As a member of the Atlanta Hawks, Young was the most hated player in Knicks history. He was basically their Grim Reaper whenever they played. It will be interesting to see whether the animosity at MSG remains with Young in a different jersey.

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