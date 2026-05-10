John Wall Adds to Beloved Wizards Legacy with Draft Lottery Victory

The Washington Wizards were due up for yet another dramatic reveal of the summer's annual NBA Draft lottery, and they weren't taking any chances in deciding which franchise face would represent the organization's best-possible break at landing a future star. John Wall emerged to aid the same team he helped revitalize a decade ago, and luck swung in his and all of Washington's favor when they most needed it.

He was there when the proceeding started, as millions of nervous D.C. sports fans tried not to reflect back on lottery-related tragedies past. He remained seated still when the Wizards' name remained uncalled through the first 10 announcements, guaranteeing that they'd bested the overwhelming odds of falling to five, but he stood up just a minute later. That's when NBA Deputy Commissioner called every other finalist out, confirming that Washington had won the whole ordeal for the first time since Wall himself was drafted.

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Mark Tatum the NBA Deputy Commissioner and Washington Wizard (left) guard John Wall pose for photos after Wizards won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The twist was much-needed for a Washington team that had spent years prioritizing draft odds over nightly wins to middling drawing success, if not a fan base in desperate need of catharsis. The lean years that followed Wall's departure opened very few doors for success, eventually convincing organizational decision-makers to turn around and rebuild from the ground-up.

But those dark days, ones that seemed borderline-inescapable just a year ago, may soon end by the same token that the previous positive era began. Just as how Wall represented a change in the positive direction as a force of a prospect, he was there to signify another potentially-fruitful shift.

Wall's Influence

Even if he didn't have anything to do with how the reading shook out besides standing in as a recognizable icon, Wall's already doing good work to keep the good times coming without even trying.

Favored top-overall selection AJ Dybantsa is plenty familiar with the 5x All-Star from his development days, and that's to say nothing of the still-performing veterans lining Washington's roster and the former peers whom the BYU forward could soon call teammates. "I've known John since my EYBL days, he was trying to give me some advice and I really appreciate that," he told Monumental's Chase Hughes over the weekend.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) speaks to broadcast crews after a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The squad has come a long way in a few years when they were one of the game's hot messes, stuck between eras and institution-altering decisions. Enough former stars and vocal newcomers have endorsed Washington's build enough to the point that it's not regarded as the same stay-away it was in the early goings of the 2020s, and they clearly have the recent history to captivate the next generation.

And enough was enough after a few lottery calls refused to swing Washington's way. Bilal Coulibaly came close to representing the winning card himself two years ago in the 2024 cycle, but Bub Carrington's inadvertent association with last summer's disaster made it clear that the Wizards needed to change up their strategy, as superstitious as such talk was.

Wall won't get any direct credit for the fortunate festivities, let alone a clear-cut path to the sport's Hall of Fame, but he'll be forever attached to this relieving moment.

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