Wizards Wisely Select John Wall as Draft Lottery Representative

With mere days standing between the present and the NBA's live Draft Lottery drawing, the Washington Wizards have finally selected the person who'll make the trip to Chicago and physically represent the franchise's bid at the No. 1 overall pick, and they're going for fan service.

John Wall, the star prospect whom the Wizards snatched up the last time they won the whole ordeal in 2010, will make his return alongside the organization he spent the overwhelming majority of his impressive career alongside during the Mother's Day event. Washington's audience has been loudly clamoring for Wall to step in as the Wizards' avatar ever since the team's social media admin first started building hype for the decision earlier this week, and the suits appear to have actually listened for responses.

The public figure whom every lottery participants trots out onto the stage may not really matter, but consider this an instance of the Wizards' clear interest in changing up some recent patterns. They've kept it simple by sending out popular rookies over past seasons, with Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington taking turns behind Washington's desk, but the squad's memorable tumble all the way down to the worst-case scenario sixth selection spot on Carrington's watch last summer necessitated a change.

Wall and the Wizards of the Future

Wall, unlike the unproven, albeit ascending pieces manning this version of the up-and-coming Wizards, has already made something of himself as a contributing face of the NBA and to Washington fans thankful for the hope he provided to the long-beleaguered city. He never managed to captain that championship run or Hall of Fame berth that's idealized out of top draftees, but the 5x All-Star and fan-favorite certainly looks the part of the much-needed fresh face.

Dec 19, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Wizards and their favorite son will need all of the good fortune they can get, even if Wall and co. are guaranteed to fall no further than fifth-overall. Their odds are disproportionally backloaded to land at No. 5, allowing room for insurgent peers to jump the neediest of the needy on live TV.

Wall, for the record, has participated in the song and dance before, but that was when he himself was a rising sophomore back in 2011. And he didn't represent meteoric success then, either, having to watch as the Wizards and their fourth-worst record fell two spots before going on to select infamous draft bust Jan Vesely ahead of numerous Hall of Famers lining that year's draft class.

But that was way back then, and the Wizards who Wall's set to stand in for look completely different from the ones he last suited up alongside in 2020, let alone the middling institution he was drafted to. Years of their asset-oriented teardown have led to an impressive assortment of prospects alongside more experienced All-Stars to guide the way for the next generation of D.C. hoops, giving Wall a chance to represent the moment that the Wizards finally clinch that rebuild-ending fortune turn that every franchise needs to take that next step forward.

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