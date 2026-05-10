Wizards Fans Finally Taste Justice Upon Draft Lottery Win

For years, fans of the Washington Wizards have had to hear lectures about "ethical tanking." This was the somewhat-naive idea that bottoming out and prioritizing long-term player development over padding nightly wins would somehow appease the basketball gods despite the lack of team-building avenues outside of the draft, and such a strategy had done this franchise no good over recent years.

The last few summers of NBA Draft lottery announcement have left Washingtonians racked with pain and frustration amidst their long search for the right asset to meaningfully take the long-middling operation into the next era. This weekend, they at long last got that cathartic announcement at the live reveal, and the relief arrived in multiple phases.

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view before the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

First, there was the Wizards' odyssey to overcome the overwhelmingly-strong odds of getting stuck with the fifth-overall selection spot. It would have been a similar fate to the one that befell them a year ago, when they were suddenly dropped to a worst-case scenario sixth slot, and their league-low 17 wins guaranteed that they could fall no further than five.

When Deputy NBA Commissioner Mark Tatum announced that the Brooklyn Nets took up that crucial spot before cutting to commercial break, Wizards fans everywhere beamed with excitement. In a draft that's been renowned for the top-four of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson, they'd have a shot at an A-lister.

Then, each other member of the final four started dropping like flies. First, the Chicago Bulls. Then the Memphis Grizzlies took up No. 3. When Tatum unveiled the Utah Jazz's card, it was official: through their own unique methods, the Wizards finally achieved what they'd spent three seasons aiming for by setting themselves up to take home a top prospect and put the finishing touches on their patient rebuild, as they're now on the clock.

THE MOMENT THE WASHINGTON WIZARDS WON THE LOTTERY 😲 pic.twitter.com/DedoFtmKeS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 10, 2026

The Long Buildup

The present iteration of Washington's front office stepped out of the on-deck circle and into the box where decisions are made right before the 2023 NBA Draft, and figures like newly-named Monumental President Michael Winger and Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins had no say in the fate determined by their predecessors. They barely missed out on Victor Wembanyama thanks to the organization's previous resistance to pull the plug on the Bradley Beal administration, and that wouldn't be the last in an unfortunate pattern.

Two years of organized losing in the interest of long-term gain netted slightly-better results than that class' seventh pick, though the need for a franchise prospect continued growing as the front office stacked up on solid complementary pieces.

Dec 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) celebrates with Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) after scoring while being fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

2024's pick arrived as a direct result of the institutional shift to bolstering draft odds, but they'd just figured that out too late for a can't miss in Wembanyama before settling for a quiet draft cycle.

Alex Sarr at No. 2 was a fine pick; he can defend with the best of any non-Wembanyama center in the league when he's right, and the seven-footer has demonstrated plenty of shooting and ball-moving upside to justify the selection. But as inspiring as he can look, he's too streaky and deferential without the on-ball scoring package to be the top dog on the ascending contender that Washington's higher-ups are envisioning, forcing the Wizards back into the well in fishing for more talent.

This time last summer was when the loud disapproval surrounding the Wizards' methods got loud. Tre Johnson made for a solid consolation prize, but considering all of the losing they'd put the fans through just to get spurned during the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, that dramatic blow felt like one that would leave a permanent scar. Maybe Adam Silver's meddlesome changes to the proportional draft lottery odds had made it too unlikely for a bottom-feeder to prevail any time soon.

May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; Rolando Blackman of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after winning the the first pick during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

But later is better than never, and John Wall was in attendance at the ceremony to shake Tatum's hand and usher in the well-timed stroke of good fortune. One of those phenoms will soon lead the corps of Sarr, Johnson, Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, Will Riley and whoever else sticks it out in D.C. alongside Trae Young and Anthony Davis, setting the stage for an enticing crawl back into positive relevance out of a premier basketball city in the nation's capital.

It'll be well-documented that right when Dawkins put fans on notice about a step toward more competitive basketball, the Wizards finally got rewarded. The mental and emotional bruises sustained by all of the chuckling outsiders and questionable in-house decisions may not have been worth the struggle, but the future of the Wizards hasn't been this bright in a long time.

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