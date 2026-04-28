Kevin Durant Isn't Worth the Wizards' Trouble

Kevin Durant may never find a home. He's spent the 2020s transitioning from one of the game's most in-demand stars into a pure hired gun, someone who teams repeatedly trade for in their short-sighted attempts to round out already-talented rosters with his legendary scoring touch.

His determination to win one of his own outside of his complicated legacy as a former Golden State Warrior, one that's led to a nomadic lifestyle on his part. Three different franchises have given Durant the keys to their respective offenses since he last held NBA championship gold in 2018 to varying results, though he's won just two total playoff series ever since returning to the road on his own.

Even now, his next potential moves are still getting major coverage. His Houston Rockets are currently on the brink of elimination, down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, and he's all-but missed the matchup in tending the the sort of injuries that come with wear and tear. Talks about his starting fresh all over again are brimming, and the Washington Wizards have surged right back to the forefront of the league's rumor mill.

REPORT: The Wizards could have interest in trading for Kevin Durant this summer (Via @MichaelVPina)



KD is a DC native and averaged 26 points this season, and was linked to the Wizards in 2016



KEVIN DURANT TO THE WIZARDS? pic.twitter.com/wNhCcNm1yD — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) April 27, 2026

Except unlike 2016, when Durant first demonstrated his willingness to turn heel in exchange for desperate glory, the Wizards of today aren't a KD away from winning anything. In fact, Durant's hometown team secured a league-low 17 wins this past season, but that hasn't stopped conspiracy theorists and optimistic fans from getting excited about the prospect of the fifth all-time leading scorer joining Washington's ranks.

His experience and comfortability against any type of coverage would certainly go appreciated alongside a Wizards young corps that's lacking in such hard-earned resources. As enticing as his homecoming sounds, the timelines of both parties simply don't align closely enough, and that's before we get into the other baggage that comes with matrimonies alongside an icon who's grown famous for his wandering eye.

Reasons to Exercise Caution

This isn't even a way to say that Durant should remain a stay-away just because of his mileage; in fact, if he were even older than 37, he may be worth further thought.

But given the fact that he's nearing the end of his productive seasons, having averaged 26 points in 78 appearances through the 2025-26 schedule, the pressure is on for the legend to capitalize on his remaining seasons. He'll likely be angling to join up with a squad who's already taken closer steps to meaningfully trudging into the playoffs, and as Rockets fans or anyone who's surveyed his alleged X DMs can tell you, even that organizational positioning won't always be a guarantee for Durant's satisfaction.

Mar 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) hugs Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (L) on the court after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

He, much like other veteran stars whom Washington's recently traded for in Anthony Davis and Trae Young, isn't ready to take on the role of the grizzled old veteran who's just happy to be along for the ride. That's where the Wizards encounter another obstacle in mapping out a hypothetical swap for Durant: what would be required in an exchange?

Assuming he picks up the 2027-28 $46 million player option attached to the deal he signed upon making the move to Houston, he's on the hook to earn $90 million over the next two years, and one of Young or Davis would have to go along with potential draft capital to appease Rockets brass. Alex Sarr and Durant are a better theoretical combination than the double-big combination that the Wizards have mapped out for the fall, especially when Davis' reluctance to commit to D.C. long-term is considered, though it's not hard to imagine Washington balking at the chance to cough up precious draft picks for someone who'll apply even more pressure from within.

At least in those surprise mega-trades, the Wizards could talk themselves into high-upside outcomes without saying goodbye to many meaningful outgoing assets. Durant will not only further complicate the development process of their prospects in this scenario, but also jeopardize the patient schematic they've dutifully followed to this point.

Signing up for his unparalleled brand of services made a lot more sense a decade ago than it does now. Washington will complete that realization soon if they haven't already, and based off of Durant's extensive refusal to acknowledge the Wizards over 19 professional campaigns, another missed connection may be best for all of those involved.

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