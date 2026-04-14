Wizards Have Yet to Earn Anthony Davis' Full Trust

Anthony Davis finally made an appearance for the Washington Wizards' media pool this week, and not a moment too soon. Members of the squad are off the hook from required conversations with reporters now that another early offseason welcomes Washington, and Davis, who never suited up with the 2025-26 Wizards following his midseason trade, had yet to field questions about his new situation.

That's not to say that reporters had no idea what to expect when Davis ambled into the team's media room and sat down to engage with curious inquiries. He'd taken to The Draymond Green Show earlier in April to tell his story on his own terms, clarifying then that he still needed some convincing to get excited about the Wizards' long-term plan for contention.

Just incase anyone didn’t watch Draymond’s interview with AD, here’s how AD feels about being in Washington. #Forthedistrict pic.twitter.com/iCW65OmOEb — Slimeyyy ࣪𖤐 (@AyeSlimeyyy) April 8, 2026

He told Green then that he'd like to remain involved in the franchise's summer strategy, and held tight to his understandable interest in maximizing his remaining years throughout his end-of-season media availability.

AD's committed to serving his contractual duties, throwing out a few half-joking/half-serious comments like "I'm under contract" and "I love my money" when asked about his short-term comfortability in D.C., but admitted that he'd like to hear the front office's plan for rising from bottom-feeder into championship contender "sooner rather than later."

"They know I want to win, I'm sure that they want to win as well," he said. "Having those conversations, getting on the same page, seeing the direction of the team...if something comes out of the conversation where that's the path, that's what I'd like to see. What is our plan for winning going into next season, and how. Not just 'this is the plan,' but 'how do we execute that?' And then we'll kind of see what happens."

I asked Anthony Davis what the Wizards’ front office needs to provide to him in terms of a vision to win and compete.



Here’s his entire answer: Some interesting insight here. pic.twitter.com/pghLnOhcF7 — Ben Strober (@strobersports) April 13, 2026

Both Sides Knowing Their Worth

The 10x All-Star would be correct in flagging just how rare it is that one of the NBA's worst on-court operations suddenly flips into one of the most competent, an especially-real concern following the 17-65 campaign that Davis witnessed as an outsider before making the trip to Washington's bench.

The hand injury that the former champion suffered during his short-but-eventful stint as a Dallas Maverick held him back from ever numerically contributing to this most recent iteration of the Wizards, but that ailment shouldn't be an issue entering his next season, even with 14 years of mileage on his tires. He'll be theoretically ready to debut in the fall, and that's where the two sides can really gauge their future together.

Hoping that Davis can remain healthy isn't an effective strategy at this weathered point in his Hall of Fame career, but even a relatively-available season out of the star forward can unlock a Wizards team that looks ready to crash the Play-In Tournament, if not the playoffs.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates with Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) after a base against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

He, Trae Young and an expansive young corps that includes impact prospects like Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, Tre Johnson, Will Riley and whomever else the organization invites into the fold during the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft make for a quietly-loaded rotation, albeit one that basketball fans have never seen win many games together.

Based on the offseason involvement that Davis is envisioning with the Wizards, he should have an idea as to whether this is the kind of show he's down to stick around for after a few months as a performing piece. And that won't be a moment too soon for a front office that may not be sold on AD as a staple, either, with the option to trade him before his near-$63 million player option kicks in two seasons from now still looming over the group's decision-makers.

Anthony Davis remarked that he likes the Wizards’ young core when asked about how long he’ll be in D.C. and joked that he sees them as his children, noting that a few of them were four or five during his rookie season. “Now I see how Bron feels.” — Henry J. Brown (@henryjbr_sports) April 13, 2026

He's a fan of the players who've already assembled in Washington, but at 33-years-old, he feel that he needs to be personally sure that he's riding with a vision he can see and trust. The Wizards, too, would likely prefer to see Davis take the floor before he starts calling the shots, but he picked the right time to apply more pressure to Washington. They've thrown in their chips to compile the necessary players on paper, and as if they needed any more incentive to start competing on a nightly basis, here's one more specter to point toward the clock.

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