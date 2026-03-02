Early Returns From Wizards' Hectic Trade Deadline

After trade rumors circulated throughout the first half of the season, the Washington Wizards capitalized on a relatively open market, making two blockbuster moves prior to the deadline. Now, almost a month removed from said deadline, fans in D.C. have been given a sample size — albeit small — to evaluate the deals' impact on the future of the Wizards.

With that said, Washington hasn’t exactly been over-eager to release their superstars to the public. The Wizards’ tanking ways have given them a very safe and conservative mindset toward things like injury and load management, resulting in fans not getting a view of a fully healthy squad in months.

However, they have still been given a taste of what the deadline returns are — even if it hasn’t been the full picture.

Feb 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Unproven Imports

As many Wizards fans are well aware, neither of the All-NBA talents that Washington acquired via trade, Trae Young and Anthony Davis, has played yet for the team.

Young continues to nurse a quad injury that he has been dealing with for the majority of the season, but does look to be close to returning to play. Davis, on the other hand, still has no timetable for his return, while D’Angelo Russell, who was also part of that deal, has yet to return to action.

However, guard Jaden Hardy was also included in the trade with the Dallas Mavericks and has looked like a very promising young player thus far. Since landing in the District, the 23-year-old is posting averages of 13.0 points and 1.8 rebounds a game, shooting an impressive 43.8% from three. Hardy still has some developing to do in many facets of his game, but he has been the lone contributor thus far from the Wizards’ busy deadline.

Feb 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jaden Hardy (8) celebrates his three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Over performing Exports

One thing that has left many fans in Washington frustrated after the deadline is just how well some of the guys the Wizards lost have been playing. Just recently, Corey Kispert scored 33 points en route to an Atlanta Hawks victory over Washington, while CJ McCollum remains a steady impact player as well.

Corey dropped 33 PTS in just 28 MIN off the bench 🤯@corey_kispert x @UPS pic.twitter.com/AyTctriYC9 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 27, 2026

Khris Middleton and Marvin Bagley III have also been impressive in their short tenures in Dallas thus far, with Middleton looking like a revitalized version of himself, while Bagley remains one of the more underrated big men in the NBA.

It’s still way too early for Washington fans to feel bad or regretful about the moves they made at the deadline, but at the very least, some questions have begun to arise.

