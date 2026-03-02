Even though Trae Young has yet to play a game in a Washington Wizards jersey, he seems bought into the culture and long-term plan. Every game, it feels like he brings more energy and wears another jersey, recognizing one of the many great athletes from the DMV. It is clear he loves the Wizards and wants to be with the team long term.

This sentiment was further backed up, though, thanks to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein. He reported in his latest work that he is being advised that Young and the Wizards will be agreeing to a three-year extension in Washington.

Insider Reveals Young, Wizards to Agree to Extension

The proposed three-year extension that Stein reported on makes sense. Young has a player option he can pick up this offseason, which will not affect the Wizards at all financially next season. It does limit them from signing any big names over the summer. Still, this kind of extension is to be expected.

Young is in his eighth season in the NBA, and played every year in Atlanta with the Hawks before being traded. Throughout 493 career games, Young has averaged 25.2 points on 43.2/35.1/87.3 shooting splits, along with 9.8 assists. This season has been a down year, though, for the guard, as he is only averaging 19.3 points on 30.5 percent shooting from distance. His assist-to-turnover ratio has improved, though, averaging 8.9 assists to just 2.6 turnovers a night.

Since it was a down year and he had injury concerns this season, it will definitely factor into his extension. There are multiple factors to look at, though, to determine how much his extension will be worth. The team still needs to decide on Anthony Davis's future. Do they try to get him to buy into a team-friendly deal, or do they flip him next season? This will be the next domino to fall after Young signs on the dotted line.

After that, the contract has to be friendly enough for future extensions. Bilal Coulibaly is due for one soon, but his deal will likely be a four-year extension for $80 million. Alex Sarr, though, has done enough to prove he should get a max rookie extension. Then, depending on how Kyshawn George continues to develop, they could command some serious money as well.

So, with all that in mind, an extension will be in the $105-120 million range over three years. It frees up space to sign other guys to extensions, and even go after players in free agency. The inner details are still being worked out, and nothing is set in stone yet. This deal could be declining, similar to what Oklahoma City did when they signed Isaiah Hartenstein. It could be a flat-rate or an increasing contract. Still, all signs point to Trae Young being the starting point guard for at least the next three or four seasons.

