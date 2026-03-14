Everything You Need To Know Ahead of Wizards at Celtics

The Washington Wizards have now lost 10 games in a row and are officially eliminated from making the playoffs with 49 losses. There is much to play for in this season. Some of it is just pride, and the other part is for development, as this young core can do some damage next season.

They are about to enter a tough challenge over these next few games, and it all starts with a trip to Beantown. The Wizards travel to Boston to face the Celtics, who are slowly welcoming Jayson Tatum back into the lineup. Here is what you need to know ahead of the Wizards' matchup with the Celtics.

Three Things to Watch

Feb 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) looks up during a free throw against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Alex Sarr has been dominant since his return to the court. Still, he is about to face a tough challenge against the physical Neemias Queta. Watch what Sarr tries to do on offense this game. Trae Young has opened up some opportunities on the pick and roll, so this duo might be in action a ton in this game. If not, Sarr could try to unload from distance and make Queta pay for his poor perimeter defense.

Bilal Coulibaly is coming off what is most likely the best game of his career. He dropped 29 points on 5-of-11 shooting from distance in an overtime loss to the Orlando Magic. He will most likely start again, but this Celtics defense has some good perimeter defenders in Derrick White and Jaylen Brown. Keep an eye on how aggressive Couliably is out of the gate, as his confidence going into next season is key to his development.

Mar 3, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Bub Carrington did not play at all in overtime against the Magic, which was very strange to see. It was not like Carrington had a bad game, as he finished with 12 points and 5 assists. He did not turn the ball over much either, recording only one turnover. It will be interesting to see how much he plays in this one. Sitting in overtime could boil down to his pregame injury, or it could be a signal of something deeper.

Wizards Injuries

Anthony Davis - Out: Left Finger Sprain

Cam Whitmore - Out: Deep Vein Thrombosis

D'Angelo Russell - Out: Not With Team

Kyshawn George - Out: Partially Torn UCL

Sharife Cooper - Questionable: Right Ankle Sprain

Celtics Injuries

Baylor Scheierman - Probable: Right Ankle Sprain

Derrick White - Probable: Right Knee Contusion

John Tonje - Questionable: Two-Way

Nikola Vucevic - Out: Right Ring Finger Fracture

Game Information

Date: Mar. 14

Matchup: Wizards (16-49) at Celtics (43-23)

Time: 6:00 PM EST

Location: TD Garden -- Boston, MA

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: 106.7 The Fan

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