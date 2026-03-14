Everything You Need To Know Ahead of Wizards at Celtics
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The Washington Wizards have now lost 10 games in a row and are officially eliminated from making the playoffs with 49 losses. There is much to play for in this season. Some of it is just pride, and the other part is for development, as this young core can do some damage next season.
They are about to enter a tough challenge over these next few games, and it all starts with a trip to Beantown. The Wizards travel to Boston to face the Celtics, who are slowly welcoming Jayson Tatum back into the lineup. Here is what you need to know ahead of the Wizards' matchup with the Celtics.
Three Things to Watch
Alex Sarr has been dominant since his return to the court. Still, he is about to face a tough challenge against the physical Neemias Queta. Watch what Sarr tries to do on offense this game. Trae Young has opened up some opportunities on the pick and roll, so this duo might be in action a ton in this game. If not, Sarr could try to unload from distance and make Queta pay for his poor perimeter defense.
Bilal Coulibaly is coming off what is most likely the best game of his career. He dropped 29 points on 5-of-11 shooting from distance in an overtime loss to the Orlando Magic. He will most likely start again, but this Celtics defense has some good perimeter defenders in Derrick White and Jaylen Brown. Keep an eye on how aggressive Couliably is out of the gate, as his confidence going into next season is key to his development.
Bub Carrington did not play at all in overtime against the Magic, which was very strange to see. It was not like Carrington had a bad game, as he finished with 12 points and 5 assists. He did not turn the ball over much either, recording only one turnover. It will be interesting to see how much he plays in this one. Sitting in overtime could boil down to his pregame injury, or it could be a signal of something deeper.
Wizards Injuries
Anthony Davis - Out: Left Finger Sprain
Cam Whitmore - Out: Deep Vein Thrombosis
D'Angelo Russell - Out: Not With Team
Kyshawn George - Out: Partially Torn UCL
Sharife Cooper - Questionable: Right Ankle Sprain
Celtics Injuries
Baylor Scheierman - Probable: Right Ankle Sprain
Derrick White - Probable: Right Knee Contusion
John Tonje - Questionable: Two-Way
Nikola Vucevic - Out: Right Ring Finger Fracture
Game Information
Date: Mar. 14
Matchup: Wizards (16-49) at Celtics (43-23)
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Location: TD Garden -- Boston, MA
TV: Monumental Sports Network
Radio: 106.7 The Fan
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Bryson Akins is a writer for the Wizards on Sports Illustrated. Akins graduated from Emerson College in the spring of 2025, the same school Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins attended. Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest." Bryson's favorite memory watching the Wizards are the hard screens center Marcin Gortat would set.