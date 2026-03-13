Bilal Coulibaly Enjoys Finest Wizards Moment with Clutch Heroics

Every time the public seems ready to sell their Bilal Coulibaly stock, he emerges, looking to have taken a full step forward every time doubters begin overpowering believers.

The slow-burn prospect has taken the Washington Wizards' fan base along his most rollercoaster season yet, a campaign that's flashed all of the reasons for and against extending him beyond his rookie deal in the summer. He's at times looked like the young corps' best bet at an athletic rim-finishing wing while strapping up some of the best offensive threats in the NBA, but at no point has he ever profiled as a true, leaned-upon scorer.

That was until this week. The Wizards may not have come away with a win in Orlando, faltering 136-131 to the Magic to surrender their tenth-consecutive game, but Coulibaly turned heads in cosplaying as Tracy McGrady for a night. As if his career-high 29 points or the five 3-pointers he drained weren't wild enough, he scored 13 points on five buckets in the final 150 seconds of regulation to force overtime and ultimately challenge how he's viewed as a development project.

As if his willingness to attack the rim, draw contact and finish through fouls wasn't inspiring enough, he further pushed the envelope of his upside as an on-ball creator by running the length of the court, rising up and banking in a three seconds before the fourth quarter's end, sending the night to overtime. Even if he only had one more field goal in him in the extra period, the outburst still registers as one of the individual highlights of the season.

And that’s exactly why you give young guys time to develop, especially when they were KNOWN as a development project coming into the league, like Bilal Coulibaly



After all, there’s something special when a kid is stepping into a pull-up 3 to tie the game pic.twitter.com/xK3alcxiPQ https://t.co/IoFsJVM45D — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) March 13, 2026

Coulibaly's Altering Perception

The wrap on Coulibaly entering 2026 was that as talented of an athlete and defender as he was, his offense seemed behind-schedule for a top-10 draft pick.

And by the numbers, that was a fair assumption; even after a hot-shooting month of basketball with increased touches, he's still a hair under 30% from behind the arc and barely above 50% true shooting, pungent measurements for a player once-projected as the future of the franchise.

He can't match the high-end upside of fellow Frenchman Alex Sarr, nor can he contend with the pure creativity of Kyshawn George or Will Riley, but Coulibaly earned a luxury near the start of the year. Trae Young came to town in a trade, giving the lean wing just the structure-setter he needed.

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) reacts after a three-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Young's presence alone raises the stakes of the wizards' rebuilding operation, giving purpose to more dependent play-finishers like Coulibaly. His rise into a 36% distance shooter over his last 14 consecutive appearances is a pleasant surprise, providing hope that he'll be able to space the floor and attack closeouts with Young running the show full-time, but the focus he's employing in filling the lane is what's really helped him re-establish himself into the franchise's future plans.

Few Wizards can move as quickly as he does, and his ability to parlay that twitch into intriguing scoring ventures over recent weeks has the fans back in on Coulibaly's fit as the slashing and play-finishing, role-playing forward who's flourished in Young's systems before. He's clearly unafraid to take the step into playing competitive ball, as the Magic now understand, and continues projecting to finish his third season at an all-time optimistic.

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