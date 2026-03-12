Wizards Facing Brutal Stretch of Games to Close March

Through the midst of the Washington Wizards’ up-and, mostly down, 2025–26 season, the team is currently riding arguably its coldest stretch. Washington is on a nine-game losing streak, meaning that a loss in its next matchup versus the Orlando Magic would mark its second losing streak of the season of 10 or more games.

Not only are the Wizards facing another embarrassing feat in a season riddled with disappointment, they are also staring down an absolute gauntlet of playoff-level basketball teams to close the month of March. This could be spun into a positive light considering Washington’s goal of bottoming out in hopes of acquiring a top pick, but that’s not to take away from the fact that it could be looking at an all-time losing skid to close the season.

Alex in the first half🔥



23 PTS | 6 REBS | 10-14 FG pic.twitter.com/tq8WZ7kXjv — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 11, 2026

Wizards' Upcoming Stretch

Following the Wizards’ matchup versus the Magic on March 12, they will once again hit the road to close the trip, heading up to Massachusetts to take on the second seed in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics. Following that matchup, Washington is back home for one of its easier matchups to close the month, playing the Golden State Warriors, who will likely be without all-time great point guard Stephen Curry.

However, after that things pick up as the Wizards play three straight games versus number one-seeded teams to close their four-game home stretch, facing off with the Detroit Pistons twice before inviting the Oklahoma City Thunder into Capital One Arena.

After that, Washington is back on the road to play the New York Knicks, which marks an end of sorts to their brutal stretch of games. However, their schedule lightening up on paper doesn’t exactly mean things will be easier, as the Wizards will have to close March on a six-game West Coast road trip, which can be difficult in its own right.

Mar 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Either way the cookie is sliced, Washington is in for a tough stretch of games. Whether someone wants to consider this stretch of games better or worse for the team in the long run is up to interpretation, but no matter what the Wizards will be facing a lot of losses in their near future.

With that said, this tough stretch of games could be viewed as an opportunity for head coach Brian Keefe and the rest of Washington’s staff to unleash some guys they had been holding back with nick-knack injuries. Maybe even unleashing All-NBA center Anthony Davis for some of those games, testing out his health and fit with the team. It’s unlikely the Wizards are competitive in many of the games, but at the very least it will be a small glimpse into what the future holds in D.C.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!