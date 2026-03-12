Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Wizards at Magic

The Washington Wizards are coming off what can go down as one of the most embarrassing losses in franchise history. Previously, they faced the Miami Heat, when Bam Adebayo scored 83 points, the second-most in a game in NBA history. Still, although no one wants a player to do that to them, this did not change much in the grand scheme of things, as the team is still third in the tank off, and created more separation between them and the other tanking teams.

Now, they face off against the other Florida-based squad, the Orlando Magic. So far this season, the Wizards have lost to the Magic in all but one game. This one determines who wins the season series: a loss makes the Magic win it 3-1, but a win leaves it at a draw with two wins apiece. Here is everything you need to know heading into the matchup.

Three Things to Watch

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) looks on during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

This is Jamir Watkins' first game back from injury. Clearly, after the last game, the Wizards desperately need another defender on the court. With some key injuries to Kyshawn Goerge and now Bub Carrington, who is on the injury sheet, Watkins may get the starting nod. If that is the case, it will be interesting to see who Brian Keefe assigns Watkins to guard. If he does not start, look at what his offense can do against the second-string Magic.

Trae Young is off the injury report again, which means he should get more time with Alex Sarr. Their pick-and-roll could be the most dangerous offensive weapon for the Wizards going forward. Sarr has never played with a lobbing point guard like Young, and Sarr is the best center Young has ever played with. Watch how many times the two of them connect on lobs off the pick-and-roll. As with Young, Sarr could average 20 points a game.

Feb 26, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe reacts with forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Clearly, the Wizards do not have a good defensive big man off the bench. The two options are Anthony Gill and Tristan Vukcevic. Neither is good on defense, and both have some major holes. The main player to watch is Vukcevic, as he has much to prove if he wants to be the future backup center. He will have a tough matchup with the Magic, but if he can just hold his own, it should be a good sign.

Wizards Injuries

Anthony Davis - Out: Left Finger Sprain

Bub Carrington - Questionable: Right Hip Flexor Soreness

Cam Whitmore - Out: Deep Vein Thrombosis

D'Angelo Russell - Out: Not With Team

Kyshawn George - Out: Partially Torn UCL

Magic Injuries

Not yet submitted. It will be updated once one is submitted, so please keep coming back to check for any injury updates.

Game Information

Date: Mar. 3

Matchup: Wizards (16-48) at Magic (36-28)

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Kia Center -- Orlando, FL

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: 106.7 The Fan

