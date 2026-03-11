Wizards Defense Put on Blast After Bam Adebayo’s Historic Night

The Washington Wizards were not the protagonist of their 150-129 loss to the Miami Heat. They weren't even close to the main story, more resembling a spectator rather than an opponent in watching Heat star Bam Adebayo score 83 points for the second-highest on-game total since Wilt Chamberlain's crossed the century mark over 50 years ago.

After some of the buzz surrounding the pure lunacy of the event, a career-16 point-per-game center going off to surpass Kobe Bryant's iconic 81-piece, started to wane, attention shifted to the band of defenders who allowed a common regular season matchup to warp into something different.

Social media users and dumbfounded viewers banded together to make jokes at the Wizards' expense, joking that the tanking had gotten out of hand enough to the point that their pick should be revoked and theorizing how league commissioner Adam Silver would bring the hammer down on D.C. But really, this was the worst-case-scenario for the paltry defense they'd put together all season, a slew of would-be deterrents who aren't physical or timely enough to avoid fouling scorers.

How Did the Wizards Come Up this Short?

Adebayo set NBA records in free throws attempted and made in a single game, cashing in on 36 of his 43 looks from the stripe. And he didn't arrive there by accident; regardless of what anyone says about his taking advantage of calls or a hypothetical fix being in, he earned the vast majority of those whistles the hard way.

Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Anthony Gill held him to relatively-poor efficiency during their eight in-game minutes spent on the Heat's All-Star, watching as just 12 of the 27 decisive drives and audacious 3-pointers he attempted over them fell. After all, he did just shoot 22/43 from the field and 7/22 from distance.

Unfortunately, none of those marks matter when they send him to the line as often as they did. Those three defenders combined for six of the 12 shooting fouls he drew, collapsing into their worst habits in simply failing to hold up against a player who plays with his combination of brute force and fluid perimeter play.

Some of Adebayo's numbers down the stretch of the blowout could be directly credited to his teammates looking to feed his growing numbers, as he ended up with the ball almost every time down the court while Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra even challenged a late call to bolster the odds of more free throws for his center. But still, for a Wizards team with aspirations to take off into competitive basketball next year, this will be a game to remember in fortifying an actual defense.

They can already look forward to an Anthony Davis to their on-court product by the fall, having yet to deploy Sarr and his wing defenders alongside the proven big man. By then, they'd have a prayer of putting together a threatening nightly recipe, which will shrink the odds of their outings turning into exhibition match quite so frequently.

For now, this can serve as one heaping reminder for how to defend with discipline, and another factor pushing the young prospects into the gym's direction. And Adebayo provided a longer single-game highlight reel backing up those points than anyone could have ever imagined.

