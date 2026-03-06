Trae Young Excited for Future After Wizards Debut

Fans of the Washington Wizards have spent two months wondering when Trae Young would take the court for his newest team.

The announcement that his Atlanta Hawks were opting to send their franchise face packing sent shockwaves throughout D.C.'s hoops community, let alone the rest of the NBA, indicating that their front office was serious about locating a proven star and table-setter to guide the Wizards' young corps into the next phase of their build.

But given that he'd only appeared in 10 games over this ongoing Hawks season before missing extensive time with an MCL sprain and a quad contusion, everyone knew that they'd have to wait until at least after the All-Star break to see Young alongside his Washington teammates.

Earlier this week, the franchise finally interrupted a string of standard rehab updates to announce that Young was clear to return to action against the Utah Jazz, and as experienced as the 4-All-Star is, he sounded relieved to put those first-day jitters behind him following the debut.

“It was very much similar (to my rookie season) as far as being anxious all day and not getting too much sleep last night," he told the media after the game. "I was really looking forward to today, just come out here, shaking off whatever rust I would have from missing a few months of basketball, and the speed of the game and just trying to find rhythm with some of the guys that I've been seeing play. I just wanted to come out here, have some fun and get that first one out the way."

He did, admittedly, look the part of someone who hadn't seen in-game action since December of last year. Young shot 4/9 in collecting 12 points in the 122-112 loss, requiring until the second half to knock down his first 3-pointer of the evening in balancing a minute restriction with locating his groove with a new home.

Young's Clear Impact

He admitted that he lacked the leg-strength to be the creative sniper he usually is, but his mere presence completely changed the way that the visitors reacted to the Wizards.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy remarked pregame that he's one of the few players worth picking up well beyond the 3-point line, and the point guard revealed just how much he can influence spacing without even making a jump shot. The fear that defenses have of his pulling up from 30 feet out or dishing to a teammate results in his getting guarded tighter than any other Wizard, and he exploited that quirk immediately in strolling into his first basket in D.C.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) stands on the court against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Even under a strict 17-20 nightly minute limit, more reps will allow him to settle back into his high-usage game, eventually rightfully demanding the attention required to free up all of his dependent teammates.

He may not have enjoyed the flashiest introduction, but the natural upside he provides vastly outweighs any of those nerves he was experiencing heading into his return to the hardwood. And judging by his bench interactions heading into the debut and his optimism following that loss, he's just as excited to help build whatever's up next as the ravenous fan base he's adopting.

