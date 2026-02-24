Free Agency Shouldn't Alter Wizards Draft Plans

The rollercoaster that was the NBA's trade deadline has come and passed, allowing fans of the Washington Wizards to re-focus on the part of the season that always seems to hold the eyes of the squad's executives: the draft.

That's where the franchise hopes to place the finishing touches on their rebuild, a three-year period spent accruing losses and stacking prospects born out of those lottery-bound finishes. And now that their current roster is loaded with enough high-end prospects and home-crafted role players to pad the bench depth, there's reason to assume that whoever joins the core next will top off this run of tank-won pieces.

Now, I'd be remiss to not mention two of the newest Wizards, the two players expected to drive winning more than any incumbent player. Anthony Davis and Trae Young may have combined for zero games played for the team since they were each traded to Washington within a month of one another, yet they'll loom large not just over the Wizards' 2026-27 expectations, but also this upcoming draft.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Newly acquired Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (M) looks on from the bench with teammates against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Outsiders are certainly concerned as to how the newcomers will alter the Wizards' list of prioritized offseason additions. ESPN's Jeremy Woo, for one, certainly considers Young a monkey wrench in the strategies of any fans looking to add a young point guard to Washington's ranks.

"Young's presence is the main consideration because it might (and should) prevent Washington from targeting a true point guard in the draft," the draft specialist said. "Young and his max contract are expected to be in the fold for the foreseeable future, which likely rules out players such as Kingston Flemings (Houston), Darius Acuff (Arkansas) and Mikel Brown (Louisville) from Washington's plans."

Should Any All-Stars Deter Washington's Plans?

Young isn't even the only established veteran who's already begun threatening the Wizards' long-term building operation. While his extension opportunity is rapidly approaching, Davis still has another year to go before he'll be faced with a player option.

And unlike Young, Davis is deep into his 30s. He'll be set to commence his 16th season next year, and the list of injuries that the future Hall of Famer has had to endure is the stuff of legend around the league. He should likely factor into the Wizards' draft plans even less than Young is.

Neither of consensus top-three picks and perimeter scorers Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa should have their cases come down to whether they'll interfere with one of the elder contributors on the Wizards, and that same logic should apply to potential-No. 1 overall pick Cameron Boozer. While his fit alongside the still-ascending Alex Sarr and the proven quantity in Davis may seem redundant, he's much more worthy of an investment than practically any currently-rostered Wizard.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) exits the court after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If it's been said before, it's been said a thousand times; best player available should remain the front office's priority should they hit the jackpot and snag an elite pick in the drawing order, and just because the known stars are on the roster doesn't mean that they'll be as instrumental to the team's long-term scheme as their own draftees are to the program. Falling a little further in the order and facing the second prospect tier of point guard prodigies is one thing, but don't expect any funny business if they literally hit the lottery.

