How the Wizards Helped a Fan Get Back Into Running

The Washington Wizards have not given fans much to cheer about this year. It has been filled with a ton of losing and some forgettable moments. Even through all this, there is one super fan who has found a way to incorporate one of his passions into Wizards games.

Apr 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe looks on from the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Wesley, who goes by finesse.wes on TikTok, started an unforgettable series that has helped him amass over 29,000 followers on the app. If the name sounds familiar, it is because the series he started is what some people find pain-inducing. Wes decided that he was going to run a lap for every point the Wizards lose by. Yes, you read that right, for every point, including the 30+ point losses.

The Journey

Wesley has always had running as some part of his life in one way or another. He competed in track and field in middle school and eventually in college. The TikTok star attended Stafford Senior High School, and he would later attend Virginia Wesleyan University to compete in track and field. This means that he is no stranger to running, but after graduation, it was almost no longer a part of his life.

That is where the idea for his TikTok series started, as he wanted a reason to start running again. In an interview with Wizards on SI, Wesley said, "I really had no desire to run, like, at all, or really do any physical activity, just because I had been doing it for so long. I was like, there's got to be some way I can force myself to get up and get back to working out and doing things. I was like, 'What's something that I'm going to do regardless?' I was watching the Wizards, and I was like, 'That'll pretty much determine it for me.' It'll take all of my decision-making out of it, and that'll just be what it's going to be. I was only going to do it that one time, but it ended up blowing up into this whole crazy thing."

It has clearly worked for him, as at the moment Wesley has run 60 times after Wizards games. Through those 60 losses, the Wizards have lost by a combined 1,100 points. Wesley has stated online that each lap is 400 meters. Using some math, so far Wesley has run 275 miles this season (this includes the most recent loss to the Miami Heat). To put that into perspective, this means Wesley has run over half the length of Virginia from East to West, and has almost run the length of Delaware three times from North to South.

Apr 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) drives past Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Wizards have also recognized the series Wesley has done. Just a few weeks ago, he attended a game where he received a new pair of running shoes from the organization. Along with the running shoes, Wesley also received a new quarter-zip with the Wizards logo.

The only question that remains is whether Wesley will continue the series next season. Wizards on SI asked him if he would change it to running for every point the Wizards win by, due to high hopes for next season. Wesley responded with, "You know, I've actually been thinking about that pretty much since we've made those trades. As it starts to grow, people have been commenting and asking me that. The plan right now is to either just do it for every point we win by, or if we get to a point where I'm confident that we're going to win most of the games we're in, I'll just start saying things like, I'm so confident that we'll beat whoever we're about to play that I'll run however long if we don't."

You can find Wesley on TikTok, where his username is @finesse.wes, and follow along with his series. He has also started the same series for the Washington Nationals.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!